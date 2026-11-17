The Stevie Awards / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

Winners in the 23rd Annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business Announced

17.11.2026 / 15:05 CET/CEST

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Women-Owned Businesses and Professionals Were Honored at an Awards Ceremony in New York City FAIRFAX, Va., Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stevie® Awards for Women in Business



The Stevie Awards for Women in Business is an international competition produced by the creators of The International Business Awards® and The American Business Awards®. The Stevie is widely regarded as the world's premier business award. Finalists in the 2026 competition were announced in September. The Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award placements among the Finalists were revealed at a gala event at New York's Marriott Marquis Hotel on Monday, November 16. More than 480 nominated women professionals and their guests attended the presentations, which were broadcast live via Vimeo. The 2026 competition attracted more than 1,500 nominations submitted by organizations and individuals in 56 nations. Winners were honored for achievements in more than 100 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Most Innovative Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, and Women-Run Workplace of the Year. Over 210 business professionals from eight specialized judging committees determined the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners. Grand Stevie Award trophies were presented to five organizations that submitted the best body of entries to the competition, in their own names or in the names of one or more clients. These awards cannot be applied for directly. Grand winners were determined by the total number of Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Awards won in the competition, with a Gold Stevie win counting for 3 points, a Silver Stevie for 2 points, and a Bronze Stevie counting for 1.5. The 2026 Grand Stevie Award winners, listed in descending order by points, are as follows:

Award Writing Services, with 122 points for 11 Gold, 19 Silver, and 24 Bronze Stevie wins on behalf of themselves and clients

IBM, worldwide, with 43 points for five Gold, 11 Silver, and 4 Bronze

Cherishers 811 CIC, Rugeley, Staffordshire, United Kingdom with 42.5 points for two Gold, 10 Silver, and 11 Bronze Stevie wins

Purpol Marketing, Chippenham, United Kingdom, with 42 points for three Gold, 12 Silver, and six Bronze Stevie wins The Dr Z Functional Medicine Academy LLC, Sheridan, Wyoming, USA with 30.5 points for four Gold, seven Silver, and three Bronze Stevie wins The 2026 Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners reflect a diverse group of large and small organizations from around the world. Notable Gold Stevie Award winners in this year's competition include:

Surbhi Dhir, Head of Financial Services, Banking & Capital Markets, Capgemini, Toronto, Canada, for Female Executive of the Year – Business Services – More Than 2,500 Employees.

Marina Vernetti, Chief Operating Officer, Europe, the UK and Africa, Genpact, Bucharest, Romania, for Female Executive of the Year – Business Services – More Than 2,500 Employees.

Olanda Sharp-Buckley, Vice President of the Dell Learning Organization, Dell Technologies, Austin, TX USA, for Female Executive of the Year – Business Services – More Than 2,500 Employees.

Eman Al Amri, Director, Al Jazeera Media Institute, Doha, Qatar, for Female Executive of the Year – Government or Non-Profit – 11 to 2,500 Employees.

Kübra Kalyoncu, Chair of the Board, Kalyon PV Solar Technologies, Ankara, Türkiye, for Most Innovative Woman of the Year – Industry.

Carla Moreno Gamboa, Netforce GS, Lima, Peru, for Cybersecurity Leader of the Year (Female).

Turkcell, Istanbul, Türkiye, for Achievement in Education for Girls and Young Women.

Kyndryl, New York, NY USA, for Achievement in Education for Girls and Young Women.

Intel Foundry, Santa Clara, CA USA, for Achievement in Marketing – Business to Business.

Dell Technologies, Austin, TX USA, for Excellence in AI Innovation (Organization-Level).

National Talents Company, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for Fastest Growing Women-Owned or -Led Company of the Year.

Council of Women in Business in Bulgaria, Sofia, Bulgaria, for Organization of the Year – Government or Non-Profit – 10 or Less Employees.

Forma Makina, Istanbul, Türkiye, for Management Team of the Year at a Women-Owned or -Led Organization – More Than 10 Employees.

Access Offshoring, Brisbane, Australia, for Best AI-Powered HR/Workforce Solution. FGX Strategic Solutions for Law Firms, São Paulo, Brazil, for Achievement in AI Innovation by a Department. Organizations that won more than two or more Gold Stevie Awards, other than the Grand winners mentioned above, include:

4 Voices, Morningside Queensland Australia

Access Offshoring, Brisbane Australia

Avahi Inc., San Francisco CA USA

BELBİM, İstanbul Türkiye

Cadence Speaker Academy, Billings MT USA

Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, Cleveland OH USA

Dr. Hala El-Wakeel, National Talents Company and Imam Abdulrahman Bin Faisal University – College of Design, Dammam Eastern Province Saudi Arabia

Domtar, Fort Mill SC USA

Ebebek Mağazacılık A.Ş., Ataşehir/İstanbul Türkiye

Ebony Bunz Creative, North Lakes Queensland Australia

Elephant in the Room Consulting, Carindale QLD Australia

Epique Realty, Houston TX USA

HALKBANK, Istanbul Türkiye

Innovative Leadership Institute, Columbus OH USA

Intel Foundry, Santa Clara CA USA

Kalyon PV Solar Technologies, Ankara Türkiye

Lead & Empower Her, Coronado CA USA

LickYourPhone Media, Sydney NSW Australia

Light Source Communications (LSC), Southgate MI USA

Miles for Smiles Cancer Foundation, Kamloops BC Canada

National Talents Company, Khobar Eastern Province Saudi Arabia

Qnovo, Milpitas CA USA

ShellShocked Media, Gold Coast QLD Australia

SnoozeShade, London UK

Supernal World Creations, Naples FL USA

Teeny Tiny Homes, Brisbane Queensland Australia

The Audacious Agency, Maroochydore QLD Australia

The Dr Z Functional Medicine Academy LLC, Sheridan WY USA

TheSmartInteractive, Istanbul Türkiye

ThriveAxis®, Vancouver WA USA

UnitedHealthcare Consumer Services, Eden Prairie MN USA Viderity, Leesburg VA USA Visit About the Stevie Awards Since 2002, the Stevie Awards have been among the world's premier business awards programs, recognizing outstanding achievements in the workplace worldwide. The name "Stevie" is derived from the Greek word stephanos, meaning "crowned." The Stevie Awards include nine business awards programs:

Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards

German Stevie Awards

Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards

The American Business Awards®

The International Business Awards®

Stevie Awards for Great Employers

Stevie Awards for Women in Business

Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service Each year, the Stevie Awards receive more than 12,000 nominations from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories, recognizing organizations of every size and the professionals behind their success. Learn more at

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