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Precisely Strengthens IBM i Cyber Resilience with Assure MIMIX 11

17.11.2026 / 15:10 CET/CEST

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New release introduces continuous data protection for point-in-time recovery, simplifies high availability and disaster recovery management, and enables safer IBM i migrations BURLINGTON, Mass., Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Precisely, a leader in unified data management for AI-ready data, today announced Assure MIMIX 11, a major new release of its IBM i high availability and disaster recovery solution. The release introduces new continuous data protection (CDP) capabilities, enabling organizations to recover IBM i databases to a clean point-in-time following ransomware, accidental data loss, or corruption. This addresses a critical gap in traditional recovery strategies that can replicate compromised data to backup and recovery systems.



IBM i systems support some of the world's most consequential business operations, from banking and insurance to manufacturing, retail, and logistics. The data within these systems also increasingly feeds cloud applications, analytics, automation, and AI, extending the impact of downtime or corruption far beyond the IBM i environment. Traditional high availability and disaster recovery strategies replicate data to a recovery environment to protect against downtime, but they can also copy corrupted or compromised data to the secondary system. This can leave both environments affected and expose a critical gap in an organization's recovery strategy. With regulations such as DORA and PCI DSS v4.0 placing greater emphasis on tested backup, recovery and incident response capabilities, that gap can create compliance challenges and operational risk. Recovering Clean Data After Ransomware and Corruption Assure MIMIX 11 addresses this gap by combining real-time replication and automated failover with journal-based, point-in-time recovery. If ransomware, human error, or corruption compromises production data, organizations can restore their databases to a point before the damage occurred. Assure MIMIX 11 helps organizations maintain availability, reduce potential data loss, and recover clean data without replacing their existing IBM i infrastructure. "Cyber resilience is no longer simply about keeping systems running. Organizations also need confidence that they can quickly recover clean, trusted data when ransomware, corruption, or human error compromises their environment," said Ashwin Ramachandran, Senior Vice President of Product Management at Precisely. "Assure MIMIX 11 brings continuous availability and point-in-time recovery together, helping organizations protect the critical IBM i data that powers operations today and increasingly supports their cloud, analytics, and AI strategies." Simplifying IBM i Protection and Management Assure MIMIX 11 also simplifies deployment, management, and maintenance. Simplified Library Protection makes it easier to protect multiple existing libraries, while automatically extending protection to newly created libraries, with Assure MIMIX managing underlying journaling requirements. Node Disable/Re-enable lets administrators take individual nodes offline for planned maintenance in multi-node environments and bring them back without full reconfiguration. Together, these enhancements reduce administrative complexity and provide greater flexibility to manage and modernize IBM i systems. Enabling Safer IBM i Migrations Moving production workloads between IBM i environments has traditionally required experienced administrators to manually adjust steady-state settings and carefully sequence operations to preserve recovery point and recovery time objectives. Migration Mode in Assure MIMIX 11 consolidates these steps into a purpose-built operating state. Data groups can move between migration and steady-state settings, while synchronization prioritizes existing high availability and disaster recovery objectives. Administrators can also manage the load on production systems and control which IFS directories are synchronized. These capabilities help organizations manage migrations while maintaining protection for active production workloads, helping reduce operational risk without forcing a choice between modernization and resilience. Maintaining high availability and disaster recovery readiness during migration is increasingly important as IBM i data feeds downstream applications, analytics, automation, and AI. Assure MIMIX 11 keeps that data continuously available and provides a clear recovery path when disruption occurs, enabling organizations to optimize existing technology investments while minimizing operational risk due to downtime or corrupted source data. Assure MIMIX 11 also simplifies upgrades by removing version-specific license key requirements. Organizations with a valid Assure MIMIX 10 license key can use it to activate Assure MIMIX 11, helping IBM i teams move to the latest release with less administrative effort. To learn more about Assure MIMIX 11 and how it helps organizations strengthen IBM i cyber resilience, visit Assure MIMIX. To see what's new, register for What's New in Assure MIMIX 11 webinar on November 19th. About Precisely Precisely is a leader in unified data management, delivering the AI-ready data that enterprises need to scale AI with confidence. The Precisely Platform brings a broad set of data management capabilities together on a single metadata and semantic foundation: connecting data integration, quality, governance, location intelligence, master data management, and customer communications. The Platform also features built-in data enrichment and works across the full data estate, including traditional business systems, modern cloud platforms, and the AI systems layered on top. This enables organizations to manage data where it lives rather than requiring migration to a single data ecosystem. More than 12,000 organizations in over 100 countries, including 92% of the Fortune 500, rely on Precisely. Learn more at . © 2026 Precisely Software Incorporated and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Information herein is proprietary to Precisely Software Incorporated and/or its licensors, does not represent or imply an invitation or offer, and may not be used for competitive analysis, building a competitive product, or otherwise reproduced without written permission. References to artificial intelligence, machine learning, or generative AI describe current or planned capabilities only and are not a commitment to regional or future availability, functionality, or performance. AI features are probabilistic by nature; outputs may be inaccurate, incomplete, or unsuitable for a particular purpose and should be reviewed by a qualified person before being relied upon. AI features and their outputs are provided AS-IS, without representation or warranty of any kind, including as to accuracy, completeness, non-infringement, or fitness for a particular purpose. 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