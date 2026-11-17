Z2A Digital / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Agreement

Z2A Digital Acquires Lootably to Expand into Rewarded and Incentivized Markets

17.11.2026 / 15:10 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Z2A Digital, a full-funnel growth agency based in Tel Aviv, announced the acquisition of Lootably, a rewarded platform. The purpose of the acquisition is to position Z2A Digital as an all-encompassing partner and provider of end-to-end support for the brands it serves. Lootably connects advertisers with real users who want to engage. Z2A now uses Lootably's reward offerwall along with its own: Z2A's offerwall runs on over 500 reward sites and earning apps, and the agency also has its own app with roughly 800K lifetime users. The move into rewarded and incentivized markets gives clients access to engaged, reward-focused users who would be harder to reach through typical paid channels. The shift also gives the agency an additional revenue source along with its media buying, affiliate, social, and PPC pillars. The added benefit of the acquisition is that Z2A merges the traditional offerwall setup with cross-industry experience and relationships, allowing the agency to address what brands need beyond installs and sign-ups. That includes initiatives across channels such as programmatic, native, and CTV. Additionally, the agency's partnerships with advertisers, networks, and publishers allow it to move faster than standalone offerwalls can. For publishers, gaining access to demand on both sides creates far more room for long-term, sustainable growth and strategic partnerships. For advertisers, there is now an opportunity to acquire cleaner, more intent-driven users across partner networks and Z2A's own inventory. Raphi Green, co-founder and CEO of Z2A Digital, emphasized the potential rewarded advertising holds across multiple verticals: "While rewarded advertising has grown primarily in gaming, we see its potential across utilities, e-commerce, and many other verticals. By bringing Lootably into Z2A, we're expanding our capabilities and building the next generation of rewarded advertising, combining our team's expertise with AI to create even more interesting growth opportunities for our advertisers." About Z2A Digital Z2A Digital is a full-funnel growth agency focused on bridging the gap between brand and performance marketing. Launched in 2019 by co-founders Raphi Green and Dan Shabtay, the agency is dedicated to helping brands turn brand awareness initiatives into growth and ROI-driven outcomes. About Lootably Lootably is a rewarded platform based in Austin, Texas. Founded by Ethan Geczi and Joshua Verdehem in June 2020, it rapidly became a staple in the English-speaking Get-Paid-To (GPT) market. Developers and publishers use the platform to monetize traffic via methods such as paid surveys, app installs, and event milestones. Contact:

Dean Reich

...

+972 53-483-4635



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