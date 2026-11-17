GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Issue of Debt/Corporate Action

GEA places a EUR 300 million convertible bond with a five-year maturity

17.11.2026 / 15:13 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT, INCLUDING THE INFORMATION INCLUDED HEREIN, IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH, OR TO PERSONS IN ANY JURISDICTION TO WHOM, SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND IS NOT AN OFFER OF SECURITIES IN ANY JURISDICTION. Corporate Press Release

GEA places a EUR 300 million convertible bond with a five-year maturity

Düsseldorf, November 17, 2026 – GEA has successfully placed a convertible bond with an aggregate principal amount of EUR 300 million and a maturity of five years. The transaction was met with strong investor demand and was multiple times oversubscribed. The placement was conducted via an accelerated bookbuilding process. Alongside the issuance, GEA is donating EUR 300,000 to UNICEF.

The convertible bond is targeted at institutional investors. In accordance with the terms and conditions, the convertible bond may be converted into new and/or existing GEA shares. The convertible bond will be issued at 100 percent of its principal amount with a denomination of EUR 100,000. The coupon has been set at 1.25 percent per annum. The initial conversion price is EUR 94.7044, corresponding to a conversion premium of 37.5 percent above the reference price of the GEA share. The convertible bond will mature on November 24, 2031. It will be redeemed at 107.296 percent of its principal amount unless previously converted, redeemed or repurchased.

“The successful placement on excellent terms confirms the capital market's confidence in GEA. With the convertible bond, we are strengthening our financial flexibility and, for the first time, adding another attractive instrument to our financing strategy,” says Alexander Kocherscheidt, CFO of GEA.

GEA intends to use the proceeds from the issuance for general corporate purposes. This includes, among other things, partially financing the share buyback program announced on August 5, 2026. The convertible bond is expected to be admitted to trading on the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. BNP PARIBAS, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and HSBC are acting as Joint Global Coordinators for the transaction.

300,000 EUR donation to UNICEF's“School-in-a-Box” initiative

Alongside the issuance, GEA is donating EUR 300,000 to UNICEF Germany. This marks the fourth time GEA has made a donation alongside a capital markets transaction. The donation supports the education of children in emergency and crisis situations. Part of this support goes to UNICEF's“School-in-a-Box” initiative, a portable classroom. Each toolkit contains school supplies for up to 40 children.

“Education opens up opportunities for children and is particularly important in emergency and crisis situations. With our donation to UNICEF, we want to help provide around 80,000 children with access to education and give them the opportunity to learn and develop,” says Dr. Nadine Sterley, Chief Sustainability & People Officer of GEA. NOTES TO THE EDITORS

Further information about GEA

To the GEA Press page Follow GEA on Media Relations Matthias Schnettler, Head of Media Relations Ulmenstraße 99 40476 Düsseldorf Germany Phone +49 162 34 63 734... About GEA GEA is one of the world's largest suppliers of systems and components to the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries. The international technology group, founded in 1881, focuses on machinery and plants, as well as advanced process technology, components and comprehensive services. For instance, every second pharma separator for essential healthcare products such as vaccines or novel biopharmaceuticals is produced by GEA. In food, every fourth package of pasta or every third chicken nugget are processed with GEA technology. With more than 18,000 employees, the group generated revenues of about EUR 5.5 billion in more than 150 countries in fiscal year 2025. GEA plants, processes, components and services enhance the efficiency and sustainability of customers' production. They contribute significantly to the reduction of CO2 emissions, plastic usage and food waste. In doing so, GEA makes a key contribution toward a sustainable future, in line with the company's purpose:”Engineering for a better world.” GEA is listed on the DAX, the STOXX® Europe 600 Index and is also a constituent of the leading sustainability indices DAX 50 ESG, MSCI Global Sustainability and Dow Jones Best-in-Class World. More information can be found online at gea.

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Contact:

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