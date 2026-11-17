MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Nov 17 (IANS) The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) destroyed 2,832 kg and 322 litres of food products found unhygienic and issued 148 notices to food business establishments during inspections across the city between November 1 and 16 as part of its food safety enforcement drive.

​The AMC's Food Safety Department inspected 479 food business establishments during the 16 days and collected administrative charges amounting to Rs 4.34 lakh.​

It also conducted 115 TPC tests and collected 141 food samples for laboratory analysis. Of the 141 samples collected, four were declared non-standard or unsafe.​

These included low-fat paneer collected from Vivek China Town food cart in Ambawadi, sweet mawa from Patel Chaturbhai Shivram in Manek Chowk, and mixed chavana from Shiv Shakti Chavana and Sweet Mart in Vatva. All three were declared substandard.

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The fourth sample, silver leaves collected from H.M. Varkhvala Pvt. Ltd., located outside Kalupur Darwaja near Kalupur Circle, was declared unsafe food. The corporation said action had been initiated against the respective food business operators under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

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The samples collected during the drive included 65 samples of different varieties of sweets, 21 of namkeen, six of mouth fresheners, nine of bakery products and 33 categorised as others.

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Separately, the civic body has warned food businesses against selling products under misleading names, particularly when the name displayed on menus, boards, online food delivery platforms or sales bills differs from the manufacturer's original product label.

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For instance, a product labelled 'vanilla frozen dessert' by its manufacturer should not be sold to customers as 'vanilla ice cream'.

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Similarly, products containing vegetable fat should not be marketed as conventional cheese or butter, while vegetable fat sold in loose form should not be represented as pure ghee.

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The AMC also flagged possible adulteration involving vegetable oil or vegetable ghee in products sold as pure ghee, sugar syrup in honey, coloured vegetable fibres sold as saffron, aluminium coating passed off as silver leaf, and dried papaya seeds mixed with whole black pepper.

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The Food Safety Department said its teams would compare manufacturers' original labels, purchase invoices, and the names displayed to customers during inspections.

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Establishments found violating the applicable provisions could face legal action, including sealing of premises and suspension of food licences by the competent authority, depending on the circumstances of each case.

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Hotels, restaurants, ice cream parlours, bakeries, sweet shops, caterers, and other food businesses have been instructed to use accurate product descriptions on menus, display boards, online listings, and sales bills, and to keep purchase invoices and original product labels available for inspection.

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The civic body has also urged consumers to check product names and labels, obtain bills and report misleading sales practices to its Food Safety Department, along with photographs of the product packaging, menu or online listing.

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The AMC said intensive inspections would continue in the coming days, focusing on hygiene standards and the validity of licences and registrations.

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Action will be taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act and the Gujarat Provincial Municipal Corporations Act against establishments found operating without the required licences or registrations or violating prescribed norms.

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