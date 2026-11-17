MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 17 (IANS) Maharashtra Cultural Affairs Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashish Shelar on Tuesday dared the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to explain the stance of Congress on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

"The Congress and Rahul Gandhi are deliberately attempting to create an atmosphere of doubt and suspicion around the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. While filing a petition in the Supreme Court is their right, why have they not raised these very questions in the Parliament? When the SIR exercise was conducted 12 times during the Congress regime, why did they not raise these objections then? Rahul Gandhi and the Congress should answer them," Shelar said.

Speaking to the media, Minister Shelar accused the Congress of raising 39 questions about the SIR process in an attempt to create confusion and suspicion among the public.

He asked why Rahul Gandhi had not exercised his right as Leader of the Opposition and Member of Parliament to initiate a discussion in the Parliament, a mandate entrusted to him by the people.

He also asked Rahul Gandhi to clarify how many times Congress' Booth Level Officers (BLOs) had raised the demands, sought information, filed complaints or submitted suggestions on the very same issues at various levels of the election machinery.

"The SIR process provides voters as well as political parties' Booth Level Agent-2 (BLA-2) representatives an opportunity to raise objections and seek hearings. Voters can avail themselves of up to four opportunities for appeals or hearings. How many voters did Congress's BLA-2 representatives inform about these rights? For how many voters did they seek hearings? The Congress must answer these questions. During its tenure in power, the Congress oversaw the SIR process not once or twice, but 12 times. Why did it not raise the questions and suggestions being put forward today back then? If the process was acceptable then, how has the very same process suddenly become unacceptable now?" Shelar asked.

Minister Shelar said that the Indian Constitution and the Representation of the People Act contain several provisions concerning voter eligibility, electoral rolls and eligibility to contest elections.

"Rahul Gandhi must clarify how many amendments were made to these laws during the Congress government's tenure and what those amendments were."

He questioned how Chief Election Commissioners were appointed under Congress governments.

"Were these appointments not made through Cabinet decisions or on the government's recommendations? Was there a three-member committee for appointing Election Commissioners at that time? What was the Congress' position on the appointment process that it is questioning today?" Shelar asked.

Minister Shelar also alleged that, in the name of opposing SIR, the Congress and Rahul Gandhi were going to extraordinary lengths to ensure that the names of around three crore illegal or ineligible voters remain on the electoral rolls.

He questioned whether the Congress' stance was that the names of non-Indian citizens should remain on the electoral rolls or that the names of ineligible voters should not be deleted.

"The judicial process must be respected. However, creating unnecessary confusion among the public is equally unjustified," Minister Shelar said.

He challenged Rahul Gandhi, the Congress and Congress leaders in Maharashtra to answer the six questions raised by him, just as they had raised their own questions about the SIR process.

"The legal battle will be fought in court, but questions raised by the people must be answered before the people," Shelar asserted.