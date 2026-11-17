MENAFN - IANS) Antalya, Nov 17 (IANS) Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday called for strengthening India's partnership with Small Island Developing States (SIDS) to build resilient coasts and oceans through knowledge-sharing, technology partnerships and practical cooperation.

Addressing the high-level ministerial event on 'India–SIDS Partnership for Resilient Coasts and Oceans: Sharing Knowledge, Technology and Solutions' at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) that entered its final week in Turkey's Mediterranean resort city, the minister emphasised that healthy oceans and resilient coastlines are fundamental to economic security, ecological stability and people's well-being.​

The event was organised by The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in partnership with the International Solar Alliance (ISA).​

It saw ministerial-level participation from the island nations of Mauritius, Rajesh Anand Bhagwan; Tokaibure Rabaua from Kiribati; and Jess Gasper from the Marshall Islands, besides senior officials from Fiji, TERI and ISA.

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Highlighting the growing challenges of sea-level rise, coastal erosion, ocean warming, coral bleaching, stronger storms and marine pollution, Yadav said these are immediate concerns for island nations, affecting homes, infrastructure, livelihoods and, in some cases, the long-term habitability of their territories.

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Guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the principle of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, India“believes that environmental protection and development must advance together, with climate resilience centred on people, livelihoods and ecosystems”, he said.

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Sharing India's experience in coastal resilience, the minister highlighted the country's approximately 11,099-km coastline and its efforts in scientific assessment, ecosystem conservation, shoreline management and disaster preparedness.

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He cited the Mangrove Initiative for Shoreline Habitats and Tangible Incomes (MISHTI), which advances mangrove conservation and restoration while supporting coastal livelihoods.

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The minister also highlighted India's experience in scientific coastal assessments, ocean forecasting and early warning systems, particularly in Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, as important areas for knowledge exchange with SIDS.

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Through the International Solar Alliance (ISA), Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), Infrastructure for Resilient Island States (IRIS) and Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC), India is seeking to deepen cooperation in renewable energy, disaster preparedness, resilient infrastructure and locally appropriate climate adaptation solutions, he said.

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Identifying four priority areas for enhanced India-SIDS cooperation, Yadav called for collaboration on coastal risk assessment, shoreline monitoring and early warning systems; ecosystem-based approaches covering mangrove conservation, coral reef and seagrass protection, wetland restoration and sustainable management of coastal and marine resources; technology partnerships for island context, focused on solar-powered solutions, decentralised renewable energy, water security and climate-resilient infrastructure; and institutional partnerships and capacity-building to support joint project preparation and country-led pilot initiatives.

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The minister emphasised that cooperation must be guided by each country's priorities and national circumstances, with solutions adapted to their geography, ecosystems and institutional capacities.

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(Vishal Gulati can be contacted at...)

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