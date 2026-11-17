MENAFN - IANS) Prayagraj, Nov 17 (IANS) The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mohammad Azam Khan till December 10 in the Rs 426 crore money laundering case linked to Mohammad Ali Jauhar University in Rampur.

A division bench of Justices Rajiv Gupta and Devendra Singh granted him the interim relief till the next date for listing of the matter.

The case is likely to come up for hearing on December 10.

Earlier during the day, the High Court said it would pass an appropriate order on Khan's application seeking interim relief in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The court also gave a week's time to the ED to file a counter-affidavit addressing the broader merits of the case.

The High Court heard Khan's appeal over two days before granting interim bail against a personal bond and two sureties of like amount.

On November 12, a Special Court (PMLA) in Ghaziabad had sent Khan to ED custody for four days in the money laundering case linked to the university.

Earlier on November 5, the Supreme Court declined to grant immediate relief to Khan in his plea challenging his arrest by the ED in the money laundering case and asked him to approach the Allahabad High Court.

The ED arrested Khan on October 31 in connection with the money laundering investigation stemming from FIRs alleging the forcible acquisition of agricultural land belonging to farmers for the university.

The ED has also claimed that government funds and resources were diverted towards the development of the institution.

The federal financial agency had provisionally attached land and buildings of the university worth Rs 426.46 crore, claiming that these represented alleged proceeds of crime in the case.

The varsity is owned by the Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust, founded and controlled by Mohammad Azam Khan, who also serves as its honorary Chancellor.