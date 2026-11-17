MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran, Oman, and Uzbekistan discussed ways to expand economic and trade ties, as well as develop transport and transit links, during a trilateral meeting in Muscat, the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The meeting was held on Tuesday (November 17) with the participation of Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Omani Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr Albusaidi, and Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov.

The ministers exchanged views on opportunities to strengthen interregional cooperation, highlighting the potential for closer economic ties and increased trade turnover along the route connecting Central Asia with the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman (the North-South Corridor).

They also emphasized the importance of developing transport and communication routes and upgrading related infrastructure across the region.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi arrived in Oman last night.