MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership connects Datasite data room preparation with Ontra NDA negotiation services to help investment bankers get qualified buyers into diligence sooner

MINNEAPOLIS and NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datasite, the essential infrastructure for mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and Ontra, the AI-native services provider for private markets, today announced a partnership to help mutual customers streamline sell-side NDA negotiations and get qualified bidders into diligence sooner.

How the Partnership Works

Datasite refers clients needing NDA support for new deals directly to Ontra, which manages communications and negotiations from intake through execution. Purpose-built AI handles the routine steps of each negotiation. A dedicated, vetted lawyer from Ontra's global legal network owns each matter and makes the judgment calls, negotiating to the client's preferred positions using market data. 24-hour turnaround and real-time status updates help bankers and counsel manage high NDA volumes with less administrative work, enabling bidders to access the data room and begin diligence sooner once agreements are executed. Since January, Datasite has connected hundreds of M&A projects to Ontra across dozens of investment banks.

“Maintaining momentum is essential in any transaction, and that starts well before buyers enter the data room,” said Henry Lindemann, Head of Strategic Initiatives & Partnerships at Datasite.“Our partnership with Ontra helps clients manage the demands of NDA negotiations alongside preparing their deal for market. Together, we're helping advisors spend more time engaging buyers and advancing the transaction.”

The NDAs That Open Every Deal

At the start of a transaction, confidentiality agreements can arrive in a wave, with each NDA negotiation standing between a potential buyer and access to the data room for diligence. Bankers must manage that workload alongside marketing materials, strategic management presentations, and bidders, leaving little bandwidth for negotiations. Delays can slow the sales process and erode the competitive tension that sellers and their bankers rely on to drive price.

“The best firms allocate work where it gets done best: bankers stay on buyers and strategy, and Ontra takes the NDAs,” said Troy Pospisil, CEO and Founder, Ontra.“With Datasite connecting clients to us the moment a deal begins, that work simply gets done: finished agreements, delivered fast at a predictable, lower cost, and qualified bidders get into diligence sooner.”

Two Leaders, One Goal

Datasite facilitates over 55,000 deals annually, and Ontra negotiates about 30% of private equity NDAs. Nearly 1,200 private markets firms trust Ontra, including 140 investment banks. Ontra has also processed more than 2 million documents for the private markets. The partnership combines that scale and experience.

About Datasite

Datasite is the essential infrastructure for M&A. It helps companies, investors, and advisors find opportunities, manage complex transactions, and make better decisions. Products include market intelligence, secure data rooms, and digital boardrooms, assisted by a team of global experts available 24/7. Native AI flows through these capabilities to help dealmakers inform strategy, transact efficiently, and decide with confidence. With more than 50 years of experience, Datasite delivers many of the world's largest and most complex deals. Learn more at .

About Ontra

Ontra is the leading provider of AI-native legal and compliance services for the private markets. Purpose-built AI and private markets experts deliver finished work fast, at a predictable, lower cost: negotiating NDAs, vendor contracts, and engagement letters; clearing inbound and outbound KYC; executing LP transfers; and extracting investor obligations from LPAs and side letters. Ontra also provides software that helps firms manage their investor obligations. Nearly 1,200 private markets firms trust Ontra, including nine of the ten largest PEI-ranked firms, and it has processed more than 2 million private markets documents.

Learn more at .

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