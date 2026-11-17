MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Two issued patents and three allowed applications support commercialization opportunities in orthopedic devices, biomaterials and medical textiles

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc.

These intellectual property milestones reflect SINTX's continuing work to translate its“SiNERGY” silicon nitride technology platforms into international product development and revenue-generating commercial partnerships. The Company's strategy combines its own medical device distribution, technology licensing and OEM relationships with established manufacturers.

“Robust protection of our intellectual property portfolio is critical as we prepare SINTX for commercial expansion across several markets that can benefit from our silicon nitride platform,” said Eric K. Olson, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of SINTX Technologies.“Advancing our intellectual property in these regions supports our ability to commercialize those opportunities and build long-term value from the work we have completed, as we transform our development efforts into potential sales revenue.”

European commercialization is supported by the European Patent Office allowing Application No. 22212616.1, and Application No. 22873861.3, respectively addressing methods for silicon nitride coatings for polymer and metal implants, and methods for manufacturing silicon nitride implants with engineered surface roughness and porosity. Both applications advance protection for manufacturing approaches that complement SINTX's implant material technology, and facilitate engagement with potential medical device partners.

Japanese Patent No. 7935430, titled“Anti-pathogenic fibrous material,” is the most recent patent in SINTX's antipathogenic fibrous material family. The family addresses fibrous materials containing silicon nitride, including their use in sutures, face masks and wound dressings, with the objective of developing medical devices that exhibit antipathogenic properties, including the potential to inactivate pathogens on contact. This milestone supports the Company's efforts to develop commercial opportunities in functional textiles and personal protective equipment and complements its broader medical textile research, including its preclinical large animal studies of silicon nitride-treated sutures and wound dressings.

Canada has issued a patent from SINTX Application No. 3,163,598, and South Korea has also allowed Application No. 10-2022-7029227. Both belong to the Company's antifungal composite family, which combines silicon nitride with biocompatible polymers such as polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA). Potential applications specifically include dentures and other dental prostheses, which the Company believes could support development and licensing relationships with dental material manufacturers.

The patent milestones accompany SINTX's recently announced completion of its additive manufacturing facility buildout, receipt of medical-grade 3D printing systems, and discussions with potential international commercialization partners. The Company is also advancing its SiN/PEEK composite technology through the silicon nitride additive manufacturing platform for custom and patient specific orthopedic implants and conducting preclinical studies of silicon nitride-treated medical textiles.

Mr. Olson continued,“We believe that combining proprietary materials, manufacturing capabilities and geographically relevant patent protection can work together to support multiple commercial relationships and diversify SINTX's future revenue opportunities.”

The three allowed patent applications remain subject to completion of the applicable grant procedures in their respective jurisdictions.

About SINTX Technologies, Inc.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) is an advanced biomaterials company that develops, manufactures, and commercializes patented and proprietary silicon nitride ceramic biomaterials, composites, devices, and related ceramics technologies for medical and other specialized industrial applications. SINTX has 20 years of experience innovating silicon nitride technologies and operates under a quality management system certified to ISO 13485:2016 and AS9100D, with a product portfolio that includes insulators for Tier 1 aerospace suppliers, the FDA-cleared SiNAPTIC® Foot & Ankle Osteotomy Wedge System for reconstructive surgery, OEM manufacturing of FDA-cleared spinal implants, and its SiNERGYTM technology platform being developed for biocomposite and 3D printing applications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“believes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“intends,”“plans,”“targets,”“may,”“will” and similar expressions, or the negative of these words. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and on predictions as to future facts and conditions. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's intellectual property strategy and the anticipated benefits of its issued patents and allowed patent applications; the completion of patent grant procedures and the scope and enforceability of patent protection in international markets; the Company's plans and ability to expand commercialization of its silicon nitride technologies, including through distribution, licensing, OEM relationships and other commercial partnerships; potential applications of its technologies in orthopedic devices, dental materials, medical textiles, personal protective equipment and other healthcare markets; the development and commercialization of its SiNERGY technology platform, SiN/PEEK composites and additive manufacturing capabilities; the progress and anticipated results of preclinical studies involving silicon nitride-treated medical textiles; and the Company's expectations regarding future product development, regulatory clearances or approvals, commercial opportunities, revenue generation and long-term growth. These statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, and assumptions and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the possibility that allowed patent applications may not result in issued patents or may issue with claims narrower than anticipated; uncertainties regarding the scope, validity, enforceability and commercial value of the Company's intellectual property rights; the Company's ability to identify, negotiate and establish commercially viable distribution, licensing, OEM and other strategic relationships; the possibility that anticipated commercial opportunities may not result in product sales, licensing revenue or other revenue-generating transactions; uncertainties associated with product development, manufacturing scale-up, product performance and market acceptance; the need to obtain applicable regulatory clearances or approvals before commercialization of certain medical devices and other products; the timing, cost and results of preclinical testing and other development activities; the Company's ability to obtain sufficient capital to support its development and commercialization initiatives; competition and changes in market conditions; and other risks associated with the development and commercialization of new products and technologies. Additional risks and uncertainties are described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including under“Risk Factors” in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release.

Company Contact:

Andrew Benson

SINTX Technologies, Inc.

801.839.3500

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