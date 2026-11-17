MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CIRI Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Edward Miller as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective January 1, 2027, following an extensive national search. Mr. Miller succeeds Nathalie Megann, who announced in September that she intends to retire at the end of the year.









Mr. Miller is a seasoned executive with more than 25 years of experience in investor relations, capital markets, business development and corporate communications. Most recently, he served as Director of Investor Relations and Head of Investor Relations and Agency Partnerships at Q4 Inc., where he developed and led the company's investor relations strategy. His efforts contributed to the successful acquisition of Q4 by private equity in February 2024, resulting in the company becoming privately held. Throughout his career, Mr. Miller has worked with public companies across multiple sectors, helping strengthen their market profile, investor engagement and access to capital.

Mr. Miller has been a member of CIRI since 2002, serving on numerous Chapter and National committees, including two terms as President of CIRI's Quebec Chapter, where he led the Chapter to record membership while securing record sponsorship revenue, strengthening CIRI's profile and engagement across Quebec's investor relations and capital markets community. He was inducted as Fellow of the Canadian Investor Relations Institute in June 2025.

Mr. Miller holds a Bachelor of Commerce with a Major in Marketing from the John Molson School of Business, Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec.

“The Board of Directors is pleased to welcome Ed Miller as CIRI's President and CEO. Ed brings a wealth of experience and knowledge, both as a highly respected investor relations officer and having successfully led our Quebec Chapter. Through his experience, passion and strategic vision, CIRI is well positioned with Ed leading the organization on to its next chapter,” said Scott K. Parsons, Chair of the CIRI Board of Directors.“On behalf of the Board and the entire CIRI community, I would like to once again thank Nathalie for her leadership over the past three years and invaluable contributions to the investor relations community over more than two decades. Nathalie has continued to broaden and strengthen CIRI's relationships within the investor relations and capital markets communities, and help build positive momentum across a number of key areas. We look forward to this continued progress under Ed's leadership.”

“I am honoured and excited to lead CIRI as we build on the organization's strong foundation and embark on an exciting new chapter of growth,” said Ed Miller, upon accepting the role of President and CEO of CIRI.“A key priority will be to strengthen awareness of CIRI and the value it brings to the investor relations profession, particularly among small and mid-cap public companies across Canada. I see tremendous opportunity to expand our reach, build stronger relationships with corporate Canada, and create greater engagement and momentum across all regions of the country. I look forward to working with our talented employees, Board of Directors, members, partners and sponsors to advance these priorities and further strengthen CIRI's role in Canada's capital markets.”

As part of his mandate, Mr. Miller will also lead CIRI's Corporate Leadership Program, a new initiative designed to bring together Canada's leading public companies in support of the investor relations profession and stronger Canadian capital markets. The program will focus on building long-term corporate partnerships and securing financial support for CIRI's priorities, including professional education, the development of future IR leaders, industry research, advocacy and national networking opportunities. The initiative will also support the continued growth of CIRI's annual conference and its broader mission to advance the investor relations profession across Canada.

About CIRI

CIRI is a professional, not-for-profit association of executives responsible for communication between public corporations, investors and the financial community. CIRI contributes to the transparency and integrity of the Canadian capital markets by advancing the practice of investor relations, the professional competency of its members and the stature of the profession. With over 300 members and four Chapters across the country, CIRI is the voice of IR in Canada. .

For further information, please contact:

Scott K. Parsons

Board Chair

Canadian Investor Relations Institute

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at