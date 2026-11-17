(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A value counter recognizes every denomination as it counts, so a mixed stack of cash becomes an accurate, itemized total in a single pass. Miami, Florida, United States, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of most shifts, the cash drawer holds a mix of ones, fives, tens, twenties, fifties, and hundreds. A traditional bill counter can only count how many notes are in a stack, which means someone has to sort the notes by denomination first and count each pile separately. A value counter removes that step. According to AccuBANKER, a provider of commercial cash-handling solutions with more than 45 years of industry experience, the ability to count a mixed stack and return its total dollar value, broken down by denomination, is the single biggest change in how businesses close out cash. A value counter, also called a mixed bill counter or mixed-denomination counter, is a counting machine that identifies the denomination of each note as it passes through. Instead of reporting only the number of notes, it reports the total value of the stack and how many notes of each denomination it contains. Most value counters also check each note for counterfeit features at the same time, so recognition, counting, and verification happen together.



Key Facts





A value counter identifies each note's denomination as it counts, so mixed stacks do not need to be sorted first.

It reports the total value and a breakdown by denomination, not just a piece count.

Denomination recognition relies on image and sensor analysis of each note.

Modes such as mix, sort, face, and orientation let one machine serve several closing and deposit tasks.

Counterfeit checks typically run in the same pass, so every note is verified as it is counted. Value counting saves the most time where drawers hold many denominations and closing happens every day.



Industry Context: The Hidden Cost of Sorting

Cash is still a routine part of commerce. The Federal Reserve's 2026 Diary of Consumer Payment Choice found that about 14 percent of U.S. consumer payments in 2025 were made in cash. Every cash transaction adds notes of different denominations to a drawer, and every drawer has to be counted and reconciled.

When that count starts with hand sorting, the sorting often takes longer than the counting. It is also where many errors begin: a twenty slipped into the tens pile, a fifty counted as a five. Value counting removes the manual sort and, with it, one of the most common sources of closing variances.



Operational Insight



Piece Counting and Value Counting

The difference is simple but important. Piece counting answers the question, how many notes are in this stack? It is ideal for counting stacks that are already sorted, such as straps of twenties being prepared for a deposit. Value counting answers the question, how much is this stack worth? It is built for the unsorted reality of a cash drawer at closing.

A business that counts mostly sorted cash can do well with piece counting. A business that counts mixed drawers every day spends real time and risks real errors without value counting.



How Denomination Recognition Works

As each note passes through a value counter, sensors capture information about it, including its image, size, and color characteristics. The machine compares that information against stored profiles for each denomination and assigns the note its value. Because the note is already being read in detail, the same pass can also run counterfeit checks such as ultraviolet, magnetic, and infrared tests.

Some value counters go further. They can record each note's serial number, assess its condition, or recognize several currencies. Each capability builds on the same principle: the machine reads every note individually rather than simply counting how many go by.



What the Modes Do

Most value counters offer several operating modes, each suited to a different task.



Mix: counts an unsorted stack and reports the total value and denomination breakdown. This is the everyday closing mode.

Sort: counts one denomination and stops or separates any note of a different denomination, useful when preparing straps.

Face: separates notes facing the wrong way, so deposits are prepared consistently.

Orientation: separates notes by which way up they are oriented, for operations that require fully uniform stacks. Count: simple piece counting, for stacks that are already sorted.

Dual-pocket machines add a second output pocket, so notes that need attention, such as a different denomination or a note facing the wrong way, are separated automatically without stopping the count.



What Changes at Closing

With a value counter, closing a drawer becomes a single step: load the mixed notes, run the count, and read the total and breakdown. The result can be compared directly with the point-of-sale total. Where the counter prints or records the count, the same result becomes a document for the deposit and the audit trail. Staff spend less time handling cash, and managers spend less time investigating differences.



Which Operations Benefit Most



Businesses that close multiple drawers every day, such as retailers, restaurants, and hospitality operators.

Operations that receive many denominations, including large notes.

Cash offices that prepare deposits and need denomination breakdowns.

Multi-location operators that want every site to count the same way. Any business where counterfeit exposure makes per-note verification important.



Value Counting and Verification Together

Because a value counter reads every note in detail to identify its denomination, it is well placed to verify the note at the same time. Most value counters run several counterfeit checks during the count, including ultraviolet, magnetic, and infrared tests. That means a business does not have to choose between speed and verification at closing: every note in the total has been both counted and checked.

The practical benefit shows up at reconciliation. When a value counter flags a suspect note, it identifies the specific note rather than leaving staff to search a pile. When the count is clean, the business knows the total is made of genuine notes, which is exactly what the deposit needs.



Serial Numbers, Condition, and Currencies

Higher-capability value counters add features that build on the same note-by-note reading. Serial number capture records which notes passed through the machine, useful for investigations and for tracing a disputed deposit. Condition or fitness sorting separates worn notes from those fit to recirculate, which matters for cash offices that return notes to drawers. Multi-currency recognition lets businesses near borders or serving international customers count more than one currency accurately. Not every operation needs these features, but where they apply, they turn the counter into a source of information as well as a total.



Getting the Most From a Value Counter

A value counter delivers its full benefit when the closing routine is built around it. Drawers go to the counter unsorted, and staff stop pre-sorting out of habit. The count result, whether printed or recorded, is compared with the point-of-sale total immediately, and any variance is explained before the next shift. Notes flagged by the machine, whether a different denomination in sort mode or a suspect note, are handled the same way every time.

Routine care matters as well. Because a value counter reads each note's image and security features, clean sensors are essential to accurate recognition. A short cleaning routine, following the manufacturer's instructions, keeps both the denomination recognition and the counterfeit checks working as designed.



Where Product Examples Fit

AccuBANKER's value counters span a range of capability. The AB7100 ValuePro counts mixed stacks in count, mix, and sort modes at up to 1,500 bills per minute, checks each note with seven counterfeit and security features, and captures serial numbers. The AB7800 adds a second pocket and face, orientation, and dispense modes, along with a built-in printer, at up to 1,000 bills per minute. The AB8000 CashGrader offers nine operating modes, including facing, orientation, and fitness sorting by note condition, supports up to 40 programmable currencies, with more than 72 preprogrammed currencies available as an option, and includes a built-in printer. The right model depends on daily volume, how many denominations a drawer holds, and how cash needs to be prepared for deposit.



Executive Commentary



Frequently Asked Questions

What is a value counter?

A counting machine that identifies the denomination of each note as it counts, so it can report the total value of a mixed stack and the number of notes of each denomination.

Can a money counter count mixed bills?

A value counter can. A standard bill counter counts pieces only, so mixed notes must be sorted first. A value counter counts mixed stacks directly and reports their total value.

How does a value counter recognize denominations?

It reads each note's image, size, and color characteristics and compares them against stored profiles for each denomination. Counterfeit checks usually run in the same pass.

What is the difference between mix mode and sort mode?

Mix mode counts an unsorted stack and reports its total value. Sort mode counts a single denomination and flags or separates any note of a different denomination.



What Businesses Should Review



How long drawers take to sort and count at closing today.

How many denominations a typical drawer contains.

How often closing variances trace back to sorting mistakes.

Whether deposits require denomination breakdowns or faced stacks.

Whether every note is verified for counterfeit features during the count. Whether counts are recorded for reconciliation and audit.



Looking Ahead

As businesses expect cash to be reconciled as precisely as card payments, the count needs to deliver more than a number of notes. Value counters deliver the total, the breakdown, and verification in a single pass. For any operation that closes mixed drawers every day, they are becoming the standard way to count cash.



Related Resources

Value counters for mixed bills

AB7100 ValuePro mixed bill value counter

AB7800 dual-pocket value counter

AB8000 CashGrader mixed-denomination counter

Federal Reserve: 2026 Diary of Consumer Payment Choice



Sources



Federal Reserve Financial Services: 2026 Diary of Consumer Payment Choice (May 2026). AccuBANKER product information (AB7100 New ValuePro, AB7800, AB8000 CashGrader).



About AccuBANKER

AccuBANKER is a provider of commercial cash-handling solutions specializing in money counters, counterfeit detectors, coin counters, and related cash-management technologies. For more than 45 years, the company has helped organizations improve operational efficiency, reconciliation accuracy, and cash accountability through commercial-grade cash-handling infrastructure. AccuBANKER serves banks, retailers, restaurants, hospitality operators, casinos, cannabis dispensaries, and other cash-intensive businesses throughout North America.

For more information please visit:

# # #

Attachment

Value counters explained: counting mixed bills without sorting first

CONTACT: NEWMEDIA.COM One World Trade Center 285 Fulton Street, Suite 8500, New York, NY 10007 212-220-6200...