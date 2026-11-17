AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



New predictions drawn from SpyCloud's research teams and a survey of security professionals show why stolen sessions, API keys, and vendor connections will drive the most damaging attacks in 2027.

SpyCloud, the leader in identity threat protection, today released its SpyCloud 2026 Forecast Report, outlining several predictions for 2027 drawn from the company's experts across security research, product, investigations, and data science, plus a survey of 50 security professionals at large enterprises. The predictions are ordered by expert confidence, with the most certain listed first.







AI is speeding up attackers and defenders alike, but organizations are adopting it faster than they can govern it. Attackers are using that gap to automate phishing and evolve malware, shortening their path to the access they want.

“The clearest pattern heading into 2027 is that attackers are gaining access through vectors that organizations already trust: active employee sessions, vendor connections, and even insider threats,” said Aurora Johnson, Director, Threat Research & Intelligence at SpyCloud.“Security measures like multifactor authentication are good, but defenders need to be mindful that they're not enough these days. Criminals have developed new tactics to effectively bypass these protections.”

Cybersecurity Threats SpyCloud Anticipates in 2027

SpyCloud experts expect phishing kits to keep moving to methods MFA does not stop, including device code phishing and relay attacks, also known as adversary-in-the-middle (AiTM) attacks. Some attackers will skip the kit altogether and work inside the victim's own browser through browser-in-the-middle (BitM) attacks, and the kits that remain will keep adapting.WardenStealer and Aoki, two commodity infostealers, already collect the tokens, keys, and session cookies that AI coding tools store on developer machines, and SpyCloud has recaptured more than 127,000 WardenStealer infections since August. Stolen AI access retains much of its reach after a password reset, and criminals already sell it well below list price. These non-human identity (NHI) credentials will only grow more valuable as AI tools and agents reach more enterprise systems.Attackers keep reaching big targets through connections granted long ago. SpyCloud experts expect the next wave to include both negligent and potentially malicious insiders, and integrations that still hold admin scope years after someone approved them. In the survey, 68% of security professionals reported being affected by a breach at a vendor, contractor, or SaaS provider.Stolen personal data is plentiful, and AI makes it cheaper to turn into a believable face, voice, or document. Experts expect fraud cases to become harder to identify and crack as these identities improve and AI agents open accounts at volume. Only 6% of survey respondents have seen this activity, so this call runs ahead of what most teams see today.AI agents now hold as many tokens, keys, and sessions as the people they work beside, and they read tickets, logs, and résumés all day without anyone checking each one. Early signs include malicious skills on an AI agent marketplace that tell agents to download infostealer malware. In SpyCloud's 2026 Identity Threat Report, 91% of security leaders said their organizations used AI tools or agents with access to internal systems.As forums are taken down, only to resurface under new names, more cybercriminal activity is moving to chat apps that are free, feature-rich, and easy to join. SpyCloud experts agree the conversation will stay on chat apps but are split on where. Some expect Telegram to hold, while others expect a move to invite-only platforms such as Session, SimpleX and Matrix, which is why SpyCloud rates this call medium-confidence.Familiar attacks built on stolen sessions, tokens, and vendor connections will keep doing the most damage, with AI making them cheaper and quicker to run, even if autonomous attacks take the spotlight. Autonomous attacks have not yet shown up in SpyCloud's recaptured data, so SpyCloud rates that half of the call low-confidence. Of the security professionals surveyed, 46% expect attackers to gain ground in the first half of 2027.

Several of these predictions point to the same shift in what attackers want: not just employee passwords, but the tokens, keys, and service accounts that connect SaaS platforms, vendors, and AI tools.

“With the proliferation of more SaaS and less on-prem services, NHIs have become as valuable if not more valuable than everyday traditional username/email password pairs,” said Joe Roosen, Senior Director, Security Research at SpyCloud.“Because of this, commodity infostealers will pivot to seeking out NHIs as a preference.”

Security Implications of AI Driven Threats

Drawing on more than one trillion recaptured identity assets, SpyCloud helps organizations identify compromised identities and automate remediation before stolen access can enable session hijacking, account takeover, ransomware, fraud, and other cyberattacks.

“AI is making familiar attacks faster and easier to scale,” said Jason Lancaster, Chief Investigations Officer at SpyCloud.“Stolen sessions, API keys, and tokens already give criminals access to business systems, and as AI tools and agents hold more of those credentials, organizations need greater visibility into what has been exposed and the ability to remediate compromised access before attackers can exploit it.”

To read the full insights and report users can visit spycloud.com.

About SpyCloud

SpyCloud transforms recaptured darknet data to disrupt cybercrime. Its automated identity threat protection solutions use advanced analytics and AI to accelerate investigations and protect workforce, consumer, and supplier identities from the threats that matter most: authentication bypass, session hijacking, malicious insiders, account takeover, ransomware, and fraud. Its data from malware-infected devices, successful phishes, combolists, and third-party breaches also powers many popular dark web monitoring and identity theft protection offerings. Customers include 7 of the Fortune 10, along with hundreds of global enterprises, mid-sized companies, and government agencies worldwide. Headquartered in Austin, TX, SpyCloud is home to more than 250 cybersecurity experts whose mission is to protect businesses and consumers from the stolen identity data criminals are using to target them now.

To learn more and see insights on your company's exposed data, users can visit spycloud.com.

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