MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO & MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

For Recast customers, MCP Server can combine data from multiple Right Click Tools workflows to reduce manual research and provide a more complete view of device health. It honors existing permissions, routing, and licensing, helping organizations adopt AI while maintaining established access controls. This ability helps administrators make better troubleshooting decisions with real-time endpoint data. Unlike traditional endpoint management approaches that may rely on previously collected information, Recast's MCP Server uses Right Click Tools to retrieve live data directly from devices, giving AI assistants current context to help administrators diagnose issues. Teams can use this approach to evaluate potential next steps based on conditions in their own environment rather than general guidance alone.

Recast's MCP Server uses Model Context Protocol (MCP), an open standard for connecting AI assistants with tools and data, to extend the AI platforms organizations already use into Right Click Tools. With this connection, an AI assistant retrieves live environment data through Right Click Tools to answer an administrator's question. This gives clearer insight into underlying issues, helping them identify root causes more efficiently.

“AI is most valuable when it gives IT professionals the context to make the right decision,” said Will Teevan, CEO, Recast.“MCP Server brings that context into the Recast solutions administrators already trust. Now they can reduce manual effort and recognize and resolve issues with greater speed and confidence while keeping their expertise at the forefront.”

About Recast

Recast makes the modern workplace work. The company empowers IT teams to manage and secure modern enterprises by extending tools like Microsoft Intune and Configuration Manager with capabilities for application delivery, automation, remediation, optimization, and end-to-end visibility. Trusted across all continents and managing 60M+ endpoints, Recast helps keep endpoints secure, applications current, and employees productive.

CONTACT: Angela Tuzzo MRB Public Relations 201.805.5780...