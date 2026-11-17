MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New entertainment division debuts with digital series The Money System: Crossing the Street and upcoming feature film The Money System: Weight of Evidence

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZenaStudios, a new entertainment division of ZenaTech, Inc., a global AI drone manufacturer and drone services provider, announced its launch to produce original film, streaming, and digital content. The division will develop and retain ownership of its original IP while putting ZenaTech's autonomous drone technology at the center of both as a storytelling device on screen and as a production tool behind the camera. It joins a growing number of brands, most recently Gap, Starbucks, and Bose, that are moving beyond traditional advertising to build their own entertainment operations.

“Building and retaining ownership of original IP is central to our vision for ZenaStudios," said Dr. Shaun Passley, CEO of ZenaTech. "By integrating drone technology directly into the filming process, we elevate production value on screen while growing a roster of projects that includes multiple formats and platforms. This division enables us to build awareness for our brands while developing opportunities for our drone services, product placement, and commercial partnerships.”









Poster for The Money System: Crossing the Street.

Marking the division's debut, ZenaStudios premiered its inaugural 11-episode series, The Money System: Crossing the Street, on Nov. 9 on its official YouTube channel @ZenaStudios_Inc. Told through drone footage, livestreams, and trial testimony, Crossing the Street examines the death of a young influencer found in an alley beside two friends from opposite sides of the street. As a jury deliberates whether the blood on one man's hands proves guilt or confirms prejudice, the only impartial witness is the autonomous drone that captured the crime, effectively the trial's 13th juror.

The series stars actor and creator Mae Belen (1.5M+ followers on TikTok) alongside Tanya Jade (Yellowjackets, The Good Doctor), Kye Cartwright, and Gavin Etmanski. Crossing the Street serves as the narrative launchpad for The Money System universe, leading directly into the independent feature film The Money System: Weight of Evidence, currently in pre-production.

Beyond The Money System, ZenaStudios' active development slate features original narrative properties spanning a martial-arts tournament thriller, an epidemic outbreak drama, and a high-stakes wildfire rescue adventure.

To lead creative strategy and development, ZenaTech has appointed Bobby Kelly as development executive of ZenaStudios' Los Angeles office. Kelly previously served as Director of Development at Magnolia Hill Productions, a Warner Bros. Television company with projects at Netflix, NBC, and The CW.

“Today there are more ways than ever to finance and produce projects, and more direct ways to connect with audiences,” said Kelly.“Technology also opens up new possibilities for how stories are told. As it becomes more deeply ingrained into our everyday lives, ZenaStudios explores where that future could lead. We see technology not as a threat, but as an honest partner. It's what humans do with technology that becomes a problem, and that's fertile ground for storytelling."









Bobby Kelly, Development Executive, ZenaStudios

About ZenaStudios

ZenaStudios is the original content production division of ZenaTech, Inc., with creative development based in Los Angeles and production operations in Vancouver. The studio develops, finances and produces proprietary film, television, streaming and digital projects. Built around an "aerotainment" model, ZenaStudios integrates autonomous flight and aerial visual technology into original worldbuilding and cinematic storytelling, working behind the camera as production tools and appearing on screen as part of the story.

About ZenaTech

ZenaTech Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) is a global technology company that specializes in AI autonomy platforms and drone-based services for surveys, inspections and other applications. The company sells to commercial and government customers and is developing platforms for defense. Its subsidiaries include drone manufacturing through ZenaDrone, Drone as a Service, and an enterprise SaaS division.

Media contact:

Zorianna Kit, ZenaStudios

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+1 323-697-5307

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



