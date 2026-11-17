MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) KODIAK, Alaska, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Afognak Native Corporation (Afognak) is pleased to announce the appointment of Kristy D. Clement as President. An Afognak Shareholder originally from the village of Port Lions, Clement brings over 20 years of executive leadership experience and a longstanding commitment to Afognak's Shareholders and communities.

Throughout her career, Clement has led organizations, advanced strategic initiatives, and fostered cross-sector collaboration across Alaska. Since 2023, she has served as Chief Executive Officer of the Alaska Fisheries Development Foundation, where she has led statewide initiatives focused on strengthening Alaska's seafood industry. Her previous executive leadership roles include Chief Executive Officer of Avante Medical Center, Executive Director of Cook Inlet Native Head Start, and Health System Administrator at Southcentral Foundation. She holds a bachelor's degree in Organizational Management from Alaska Pacific University and an Executive MBA from the University of Washington.

Clement also served on Afognak's Board of Directors for a decade, including eight years as Board Chair. During her tenure, she helped guide the Corporation's strategic direction, strengthen governance, and advance its commitment to Shareholders.

“Kristy's executive leadership experience, institutional knowledge, and personal commitment to Afognak position her well to serve as President," said Autumn Sellars, Interim CEO of Afognak.“Her leadership will be instrumental as we work together to strengthen the Corporation and pursue opportunities for continued growth and success.”

“I am honored to serve as President of Afognak Native Corporation and grateful for the trust placed in me,” said Clement.“Afognak represents much more than a business. It represents our people, our heritage, and the legacy entrusted to us. I carry a strong sense of responsibility to our Shareholders and look forward to working alongside our Board, leadership team, and employees to build on that legacy and create lasting opportunities for generations to come.”

As President, Clement will oversee key areas of the Corporation, including Shareholder services, general administration, facilities, lands, and Alaska-based commercial operations. Her leadership will focus on strengthening organizational alignment, supporting business performance, and advancing Afognak's long-term strategic priorities.

Afognak welcomes Clement to her new role and looks forward to the experience, perspective, and leadership she brings to the Corporation's next chapter.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Malia Villegas (907) 222-9587