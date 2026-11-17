MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former Credit Karma and Shopify leaders bring decades of expertise to Landing's C-Suite, positioning the company to meet growing traveler demand for professionally managed apartment stays

BIRMINGHAM, Ala, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Landing, the leading provider of fully furnished, professionally managed apartment stays, today announced the expansion of its leadership team with Adam Faughnan as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and Akshaya Murali as Chief Product Officer (CPO). With 35+ years of combined experience scaling consumer brands, Faughnan and Murali's marketing and digital product expertise will support Landing's upward trajectory, helping it reach new guests and deliver a seamless platform experience for travelers nationwide.

The leaders join Landing amid rapid growth, with two million nights booked this year-more than double the total booked in 2025-and revenue up more than 180 percent year over year. As Americans take longer trips and report wanting more from their accommodations, Landing fills the gap between hotels and vacation rentals with furnished, professionally managed apartment stays of any length. Through partnerships with multifamily owners and operators, Landing offers stays in amenity-rich properties across more than 250 U.S. cities, combining the space and comfort of home with the consistency, convenience, and quality service travelers expect.

“Adam and Akshaya bring tremendous experience building products and brands that millions rely on,” said Marcus Higgins, co-founder and President at Landing.“As we continue to expand to serve more travelers, from month-long business stays to week-long family trips and everything in between, our focus remains on making it easy for guests to find a stay that fits their lives and book with confidence. Adam and Akshaya will help us build on that promise and make Landing a go-to choice for more travelers.”

Faughnan joins Landing from Credit Karma, where he held several senior marketing leadership positions as its member base grew from 32 to more than 120 million. Most recently, Faughnan led marketing for its lending and tax businesses, built the Credit Karma Tax brand from the ground up, and partnered with TurboTax to quadruple tax units and revenue in two years. As CMO, Faughnan will lead Landing's marketing strategy, focusing on expanding brand awareness and accelerating customer acquisition.

“So many travelers are looking for exactly what Landing offers, but they just haven't discovered us yet,” said Faughnan.“It's a marketer's dream to help build a brand that delivers real value for guests and fills a clear gap in the market.”

Murali brings product leadership experience across technology, e-commerce, and travel, with a background in building and scaling digital products at companies including Vanta, Shopify, Koru, Expedia, and Microsoft. Most recently, Murali served as VP of Product at Vanta, where she helped develop the company's AI agent and built products for startups navigating security and compliance requirements. As CPO, Murali will oversee Landing's product strategy and development, focused on enhancing its digital platform, improving the guest experience, and building technology that supports the company's continued growth.

“Landing offers a stay that feels like home with everything you need and expect already there,” said Murali.“When it's time to go, we want you to already be thinking about your next Landing stay. This is the experience my team will continue to build, one detail at a time.”

In addition to growing demand from travelers, Landing has gained significant traction within the multifamily industry, doubling its property network year over year to more than 800 properties and adding more than 200 new partners in the past 12 months. The company also launched Occupancy on Demand, a self-service solution that helps multifamily owners and operators turn vacant units into revenue-generating furnished stays.

















About Landing

Landing is changing the way the world stays, offering elevated, fully-furnished apartment stays for a few days to a few months or longer. Every space is designed to feel like home with full-sized kitchens, thoughtful details, separate bedrooms, and a familiar, inviting ambiance. A seamless digital platform offers guests instant access to thousands of premium apartments across the country. Whether it's a weekend getaway, temporary relocation or an extended stay, guests feel like a local, anywhere. For more information about Landing or to explore apartments in a city near you, visit .

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