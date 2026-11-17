MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) More than US$200 million investment extends berth to 800 meters and increases annual capacity to 1.4 million TEUs, supporting larger vessels, more efficient operations, and greater access to international markets

GUAYAQUIL, Ecuador, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DP World has completed the latest expansion of its deep-water port terminal in Posorja, Ecuador, extending its berth to 800 meters and increasing annual container handling capacity to 1.4 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).

The milestone marks a significant step in a more than US$200 million privately-funded investment to strengthen Ecuador's port infrastructure, accommodate larger vessels, and improve the country's connectivity to global markets.

It builds on the completion of a 700-meter berth earlier this year and the arrival of a new fully electric quay crane and three hybrid rubber-tired gantry (RTG) cranes, which will increase cargo handling capacity, improve operational efficiency and strengthen Posorja's ability to serve Ecuadorian importers and exporters.

The new quay crane is the tallest and longest-reaching in Ecuador, standing 56 meters high - equivalent to an 18-story building - with a 72-meter reach. It can serve container vessels up to 400 meters long with capacities of 20,000 to 24,000 TEUs and lift up to 65 tonnes, strengthening Posorja's ability to handle some of the largest container ships operating in the region.

The three hybrid RTG cranes, the first of their kind at Posorja, are expected to reduce diesel consumption by 40% compared with conventional equipment, avoiding more than 900 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

The new equipment is undergoing final preparations and is expected to enter service in early 2027, bringing the terminal's fleet to seven quay cranes and 18-yard cranes.

Carlos Merino, CEO of DP World in Ecuador, Peru and Colombia, said: "This expansion is a significant investment in Ecuador's trade competitiveness and long-term economic growth. By increasing capacity, accommodating larger vessels, and introducing more efficient equipment, we are helping Ecuadorian businesses move goods more reliably and connect with international markets. It also enforces Posorja's position as a strategic gateway for trade across the Americas and beyond."

In addition to the berth expansion, DP World is investing in infrastructure to support Ecuador's agricultural and seafood exports. This includes electric internal transfer vehicles and approximately 50% more electrical connections for refrigerated containers. Further investments include a planned solar power facility and more than US$10 million in electrical infrastructure to improve energy supplies and operational reliability.

Since operations began in 2019, DP World has invested approximately US$700 million in Posorja, developing the terminal into a major gateway for Ecuadorian trade. The latest expansion builds on the port's growing international connectivity, including a new direct shipping service linking Ecuador with Asia, providing exporters with additional access to key global markets.

Posorja's operational performance has also earned international recognition. In the 2025 Container Port Performance Index, published by the World Bank and S&P Global Market Intelligence, the terminal was ranked Latin America's most efficient container port and 20th globally. It also received the American Association of Port Authorities (AAPA) Port Industry Excellence Award for the second consecutive year, recognizing its public-private partnership model and contribution to Ecuador's trade infrastructure.

The completed expansion reinforces DP World's long-term commitment to Ecuador and its broader investment in integrated trade and logistics infrastructure across the Americas, helping businesses access international markets through more efficient and reliable supply chains.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Melina Vissat, Head of Communications

M: (+1) 704-605-6159

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About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer's door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what's possible in global trade.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at