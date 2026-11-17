

Seven leadership appointments, led by CEO Michael Winter and Founder and CTO Travis Jank, span operations, project development, finance and sales

The news follows a recent recapitalization led by Sara Capital Partners Two active data center projects in Washington and Louisiana, and a near-term objective of 100 MW of AI-ready capacity



COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krambu, a specialized developer and operator of enterprise AI infrastructure, today announced seven leadership appointments as it prepares to bring new capacity online in 2027. The team's experience in high-performance compute and large-scale infrastructure will speed the build-out of Krambu's growing pipeline of powered land.

Demand for high-performance compute continues to outpace supply in one of the tightest markets in a generation. That market is rewarding developers that can work with local communities and quickly stand up infrastructure that works. Krambu's in-house expertise across power procurement, land acquisition and site development, applied through a repeatable process, shortens the time to first token for its partners.

Krambu recently completed a recapitalization led by Sara Capital Partners. The transaction strengthened the company's financial position and provides growth capital for its near-term objective of 100 megawatts (MW) of AI-ready capacity. A substantial development pipeline extends well beyond that target and through the end of the decade, and the new leadership team gives Krambu the depth to deliver it.

New Leadership

The leadership team, in place as of November 2026, includes:



Michael Winter, CEO - Winter leads Krambu's next phase of growth, focused on bringing capacity online and scaling the team.

Travis Jank, Founder and CTO - Jank founded Krambu in 2017, holds U.S. patents on power distribution for high-density computing and leads the engineering behind the company's direct-to-chip, liquid-cooled AI infrastructure.

David Clark, COO - Clark oversees project development, site acquisition and data center operations.

John Schaller, VP of Operations and Project Management - Schaller brings 20 years of engineering, procurement and construction experience at Amentum, AECOM and URS, and strengthens Krambu's project execution, process controls and regulatory compliance.

Jack Thrasher, VP of Finance and Operations - Thrasher, previously Director of Finance and Operations, oversees finance, accounting, tax and corporate operations.

Derrick Wall, Director of Operations - Wall spent more than a decade in data center operations and leadership at Amazon, where he was an early member of the AWS data center operations team. He leads campus-level project development and operations, a role that brings him home to Newport, Washington. Ian Jerde, Director of Sales and Business Development - Jerde leads Krambu's business development and customer acquisition.



“We've built a leadership team with deep experience in high-performance compute, project development, operations and compliance, and we're bringing that discipline to every campus we develop,” said Michael Winter, CEO of Krambu.“Newport is where that work starts, and it will serve as the blueprint for what we build next in Louisiana and beyond.”

What's Ahead

Krambu is adding capacity at its Newport, Washington, campus in phases through 2027, powered by the region's hydroelectric grid, and is developing the first phase of its second U.S. campus in Louisiana. Both are designed for the latest generation of AI computing with direct liquid cooling. In every community where it builds, Krambu aims to invest locally, hire locally and work closely with its community partners.

About Krambu

Founded in 2017, Krambu designs, builds and operates high-performance computing campuses in the United States for the world's most powerful AI systems. Its campuses deploy the latest generation of AI computing with direct liquid cooling, and its Newport campus runs primarily on hydroelectric power. Krambu specializes in power procurement, land acquisition and site development, and local teams operate each campus. To learn more, visit krambu.com.

Media Contact

Gaby Perez-Silva

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