MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Two facility improvement projects recognized for efforts to improve energy efficiency and reduce environmental impact

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gannet BioChem, a specialized contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on activated polymers and bioconjugation, today announced its selection for two 2025 Air Pollution Control Achievement Awards by the City of Huntsville's Air Pollution Control Board. The recognition highlights the company's continued investment in operational efficiency and sustainable manufacturing practices.

The awards recognize two voluntary facility improvement initiatives at Gannet BioChem's Huntsville manufacturing site: an Air Compressor Upgrade Project and a Chiller Upgrade Project. Both received Category 2 recognition for their anticipated environmental benefits. The air compressor upgrade, completed in 2026, is expected to receive Category 1 recognition in 2027, while the chiller upgrade remains eligible for Category 1 status following successful implementation.

"These recognitions reflect our commitment to making meaningful improvements in how we operate," said Nicholas Shackley, Chief Executive Officer of Gannet BioChem. "As we continue to advance our manufacturing capabilities, we're investing in infrastructure that supports both operational excellence and environmental responsibility. We're proud of our team's efforts and appreciate the City of Huntsville's recognition."

The projects complement Gannet BioChem's broader sustainability strategy, including its greenhouse gas emissions reduction commitments under the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The company also engages with regional energy partners, including Huntsville Utilities and the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), through discussions surrounding energy efficiency opportunities and TVA's EnergyRight program.

The City of Huntsville's Air Pollution Control Achievement Awards recognize voluntary initiatives that contribute to improving local air quality. Gannet BioChem's selection underscores its ongoing efforts to incorporate environmental responsibility into its manufacturing operations.

About Gannet BioChem

Gannet BioChem is a leading specialty CDMO focused on the development, scale-up, and manufacturing of activated polymers, including polyethylene glycol (PEG) reagents, which are critical components used in advanced biopharmaceutical, therapeutic, and medical device products. With more than 30 years of industry expertise, the company provides high-quality activated polymers, including PEG reagents, and related services to support customers from early development through commercialization. With a highly experienced scientific team, rigorous quality systems, and a strong track record supporting FDA, EU, and other regulatory agency approvals. Gannet BioChem delivers reliable, scalable solutions to meet the evolving needs of the global biopharmaceutical industry. For additional information, please visit GannetBioChem.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE: Gannet BioChem

Media Contact

Gannet BioChem – Gabbie Burbanks, Marketing

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