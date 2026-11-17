MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Surface Learning combines expert-developed training, personalized AI coaching, and workforce intelligence to help organizations identify development needs, build relevant learning experiences, and turn learning into action

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surface, the AI-native people intelligence platform, today announced Surface Learning, a new offering that brings together workforce intelligence, expert-developed training, and personalized AI coaching to help organizations identify the skills their people need and support employees in developing and applying them.

Unlike traditional learning platforms that primarily focus on delivering content, Surface Learning connects employee development to an organization's workforce data, priorities, and emerging challenges. People teams can identify where development is needed, create targeted learning experiences, and give employees access to an AI-powered coach that helps them practice new skills and navigate real-world workplace situations.

"Organizations are investing heavily in developing their people, but too often, learning is treated as a separate activity from the work employees actually do," said Joelle Emerson, Co-Founder and CEO of Surface. "We want to fundamentally change that. Learning should be informed by what's happening across your organization, tailored to the challenges your employees are facing, and supported by opportunities to practice and apply new skills. With Surface Learning, we're bringing those pieces together."

Connecting Employee Learning to Organizational Needs

Traditional employee learning programs are often developed separately from the workforce challenges they're intended to address. People teams must determine which capabilities to prioritize, identify relevant training, and develop learning programs-often without a clear connection to what's happening across their organization.

Surface Learning takes a different approach by connecting employee development directly to workforce intelligence.

Imagine a company where employee engagement data reveals declining confidence in managers, performance reviews point to inconsistent feedback practices, and attrition is rising among high-performing employees. Surface can connect those signals, identify manager development as a priority, and recommend targeted learning experiences focused on feedback, coaching, and employee development.

Rather than launching a broad management training initiative, the organization can focus development on the teams and capabilities where it is likely to make the greatest difference.

Surface Learning brings these capabilities into a single workspace, enabling People teams to:



Identify development priorities: Analyze workforce data and organizational context to uncover emerging challenges and identify where targeted learning could make the greatest impact.

Build targeted learning journeys: Create learning programs that combine relevant courses, microlearning, and practical resources, with recommendations explaining why particular content is relevant and which employee populations to prioritize.

Access expert-developed content: Explore dozens of full-length courses, more than 70 microlearning videos, and hundreds of practical tools designed to build critical workplace capabilities.

Turn learning into action with AI coaching: Give employees personalized, on-demand support to practice new skills, navigate real-world challenges, and apply what they've learned. Deliver learning through existing systems: Download learning content from Surface as a SCORM file and deploy it through an organization's existing learning management system (LMS).



The content spans essential workplace capabilities, including manager effectiveness, communication, leading through change, developing growth mindsets, navigating AI in the workplace, and building fair and consistent talent practices.

Bringing AI-Powered Coaching Into the Learning Experience

Surface Learning also includes an AI-powered Learning Coach designed to help employees move beyond consuming training content to practicing and applying what they've learned.

Traditional training often ends when an employee completes a course or workshop. But developing new skills requires more than exposure to information. Employees need opportunities to explore ideas, work through challenges, practice new approaches, and receive guidance when they encounter real situations.

Surface's Learning Coach makes that support available throughout the learning experience.

Grounded in content developed by Surface's subject-matter experts, the Learning Coach provides conversational guidance that helps employees deepen their understanding, reflect on what they're learning, and apply concepts to their day-to-day work.

Employees can use the coach to explore questions that arise during a course, practice navigating a difficult workplace conversation, prepare for a performance discussion, or think through how to apply a new management technique with their teams. Unlike general-purpose AI assistants, Surface's Learning Coach is grounded in expert-developed training content and research-backed workplace practices. This allows employees to move seamlessly from learning a concept to exploring how it applies in their own work, practicing new approaches, and receiving guidance that reinforces the skills their organization is helping them build.

The coach is integrated across courses, microlearning videos, and supporting resources, giving employees access to interactive support as they learn and when they need to revisit a concept.

"Completing a course isn't the same thing as developing a skill," said Dr. Carissa Romero, Surface's Co-Founder and Head of Product. "Think about a manager preparing for a difficult conversation. They don't just need to remember what they learned in training six months ago. They need an opportunity to think through their approach, practice what they might say, and build confidence before they walk into that meeting. That's what excites me most about AI-powered coaching: the ability to make meaningful, personalized development support available to employees in the moments when it can make the biggest difference."

Proven Learning Expertise, Reimagined

Surface Learning builds on more than a decade of experience developing workplace learning programs through Paradigm Reach, which has served hundreds of organizations across industries and reached hundreds of thousands of learners.

Developed by the experts at Paradigm, Surface's advisory practice, the content draws on extensive experience helping organizations strengthen manager effectiveness, navigate organizational change, and build healthy, high-performing workplaces. Unlike AI learning solutions built primarily around generated content, Surface Learning combines this established library of research-backed training with AI-powered capabilities that make expert guidance more accessible, personalized, and actionable.

By integrating this proven content into Surface's people intelligence platform, organizations can connect employee development to their workforce's specific needs and priorities, while giving employees ongoing support to build skills and apply what they've learned in their everyday work.

Availability

About Surface

Surface is an AI-native people intelligence platform built for the next era of People leadership. By bringing together internal workforce data, organizational context, external market intelligence, benchmarks, and more than a decade of People expertise, Surface helps organizations anticipate workforce challenges, uncover opportunities, and make better decisions about their people. Learn more at surface.ai.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

Surface Learning is available as part of the Surface platform. Organizations can learn more or request a demo at