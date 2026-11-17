MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Agreement supports student mobility, academic pathways and access to postsecondary education in Canada

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seneca Polytechnic and the Government of Aruba have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to create new opportunities for Aruban students to pursue postsecondary education in Canada.

Seneca and Aruba's Ministry of Kingdom Affairs, Education, Youth, Innovation and Sport will work together to strengthen connections between Seneca and educational institutions in Aruba. The partnership will support outreach and recruitment activities while helping students better understand available programs, admission requirements and pathways to studying in Canada.

“International partnerships play an important role in creating clear connections between education and meaningful career pathways,” said David Agnew, President, Seneca Polytechnic.“By working with countries such as Aruba, Seneca can help students access career-focused programs, applied learning opportunities and the support they need to build successful futures.”

A key focus of the agreement will be a new series of academic pathways between Aruba and Seneca, including opportunities for graduates of Colegio Educacion Profesional Intermedio (EPI) associate degree programs to receive advanced standing at Seneca and the development of an articulation agreement with the University of Aruba. Seneca will also work to build stronger relationships with educational organizations across Aruba, including the University of Aruba, Instituto Pedagogico Arubano and EPI, while exploring additional opportunities for collaboration and exchange in education and research.

In addition, new financial support outlined in the MOU means that Aruban students entering bachelor's degree or advanced diploma programs at Seneca may qualify for renewable entrance scholarships.

“We are grateful to Seneca Polytechnic for its commitment to Aruba,” said Gerlien Croes, Minister of Kingdom Relations, Education, Youth, Innovation and Sport of Aruba.“We are creating opportunities for Aruban students to pursue higher education and advance their academic journeys in Canada. Through this collaboration, our students will benefit from reduced tuition fees, making quality education in Canada more accessible and opening doors to new possibilities.”

The partnership builds on Seneca's leadership in academic pathways, with more than 1,000 program study options for students coming to Seneca from institutions across Canada and around the world. It also reflects Seneca's broader commitment to building strategic international relationships that expand access to education and create new opportunities for students and partners.

About Seneca Polytechnic:

Seneca Polytechnic provides a great education to prepare our students for great careers. Combining academic rigour with practical, professional and career-focused learning, we offer our students a seamless transition from education to employment. Expert faculty, excellent staff, outstanding campuses, awesome technology, deep connections with industry: This is Seneca Polytechnic.

Learn more: senecapolytechnic.ca

Media Contact:

Cam Gordon

647.615.1756

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Director, Communications and Public Affairs

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