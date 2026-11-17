MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From Bucket-List Destinations to Quick Family Getaways, NCL Teams Up with Editor-in-Chief of Cruise Critic, Colleen McDaniel, to Share How Travelers Can Make the Most of Black Friday Cruise Savings

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Friday isn't just for holiday shopping – it's also one of the best times of year for travelers to save big on their next cruise vacation. Cruise Critic Editor-in-Chief Colleen McDaniel teamed up with Norwegian Cruise Line ® (NCL on a nationwide media tour to share how travelers can take advantage of NCL's Black Friday Cruise Deals, where to sail in 2027 and the new experiences making waves in cruising.

Black Friday Cruise Deals

Norwegian's Black Friday Sale offers travelers 50% off all cruises plus Free at Sea TM, NCL's signature package delivering up to $2,000 in guest-favorite amenities, including unlimited open bar, specialty dining, shore excursion credits and Wi-Fi. Plus, kids sail free on select voyages, providing an incredible value for families.

The Black Friday sale applies to all itineraries and ships, including the all-new Norwegian Luna ® and Norwegian Aura ®, NCL's newest ship debuting in May 2027. Throughout the sale period, NCL is also rolling out surprise bonus offers for a limited time on select sailings and staterooms, such as free prepaid gratuities or up to $1,000 off.

Why Choose a Cruise Vacation?

For first-time cruisers and seasoned travelers alike, cruising offers a compelling combination of incredible value, variety and ease. Guests can unpack once and wake up in a new destination every day while enjoying globally inspired dining, award-winning entertainment, activities and more on board. Whether guests are booking for families, couples, groups or solo travelers, everyone can vacation without compromise. With more inclusive pricing than land-based vacations, cruising remains one of the best values for your vacation dollar.

Top Cruise Destinations for 2027

Norwegian Cruise Line gives guests the freedom and flexibility to plan their dream vacation, sailing to nearly 350 destinations worldwide:



Caribbean & Bahamas: In 2027, NCL will have 16 ships sailing the Caribbean and Bahamas from 11 convenient homeports, with itineraries ranging from quick three- and four-day getaways to 10-day voyages. Many voyages will include a visit to Great Stirrup Cay, the Company's recently enhanced private island in the Bahamas.

Alaska: Cruising is the best way to explore the Last Frontier, with access to remote areas that can't be reached by road, like Glacier Bay. NCL offers convenient week-long voyages from Seattle, plus sailings from Vancouver and Whittier, Alaska. Europe: With nine ships across the Mediterranean, Greek Isles and Northern Europe in 2027, NCL's European cruise itineraries visit multiple bucket-list countries in one voyage, spending an average of more than 10 hours in port so guests can immerse in each new destination.



What's New in Cruising

Guests can take advantage of the Black Friday offer to experience some of the hottest new cruise offerings. At Great Stirrup Cay, NCL's private island in the Bahamas, the new Great Tides Waterpark features 19 waterslides, the industry's first cliff jumps, and The Wandering River, a not-so-lazy river with an immersive tunnel. And in May 2027, NCL will debut Norwegian Aura TM, its largest, longest and most family-focused ship yet, featuring Ocean Heights, an outdoor activity complex with the most waterslides of any NCL ship, a ropes course, rock climbing wall and more.

To take advantage of the Black Friday Cruise Deals and book a 2027 cruise, visit NCL.com.

About Colleen McDaniel

Colleen McDaniel is Editor-in-Chief of Cruise Critic, the world's largest online cruise resource. She considers cruising to be a true passion, having traveled the world by water – from Alaska, the Caribbean and Hawaii, to Europe's rivers, Antarctica and Africa – on ships of all shapes and sizes. She's regularly quoted as a cruise expert in media outlets across the country, including outlets like The Associated Press, Good Morning America, CNN, FOX Business, CNBC, The New York Times, Travel + Leisure and Skift. Cruise Critic is the world's largest cruise reviews and information site, offering a comprehensive resource for cruise travelers -- from first-time cruisers to avid cruise enthusiasts. The site features more than 50M+ opinions, reviews & photos and hosts the world's largest online cruise community. Cruise Critic is a subsidiary of Tripadvisor, Inc.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

As the innovator in global cruise travel, Norwegian Cruise Line ® has been breaking the boundaries of traditional cruising for 59 years. Its tagline, "It's Different Out Here®" reflects the emotional connection guests experience aboard and pays tribute to the company's history of pioneering the cruise experience. Most notably, NCL revolutionized the industry by offering guests the freedom and flexibility to design their ideal vacation on their preferred schedule with no assigned dining and entertainment times and no formal dress codes. Today, the company continues to deliver on that freedom, choice and uncompromising hospitality, so no one has to settle on their ideal vacation. With award-winning entertainment, globally inspired dining and thoughtfully designed accommodations, including solo staterooms, Club Balcony Suites and The Haven by Norwegian®, the company's exclusive ship-within-a-ship concept, NCL ensures every guest enjoys a seamless and personalized journey that allows them to enjoy the moment and connect with those who matter most. To further deliver guests with more value, the company's signature Free at SeaTM package provides added benefits and inclusions such as unlimited open bar; specialty dining credits; high-speed Wi-Fi; and shore excursion credits; and on select sailings third and fourth guests sail free (terms and conditions apply ). NCL guests sailing to the Caribbean can also enjoy exclusive experiences at Harvest Caye, the company's resort destination in Belize, along with new and enhanced experiences at Great Stirrup Cay, NCL's expanded private island in the Bahamas. NCL sails to nearly 350 of the world's most desirable destinations with its fleet of 20 contemporary ships.

For additional information or to book a cruise, contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit . For the latest news and exclusive content, visit the NCL Newsroom and follow Norwegian Cruise Line on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube @NorwegianCruiseLine; and Twitter @CruiseNorwegian.

Norwegian Cruise Line is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. To learn more, visit .

About YourUpdateTV: YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Norwegian Cruise Line.

Media Contact

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D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

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