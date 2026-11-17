MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BRISBANE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --), a personalized cancer detection company using an AI-driven multiomics platform to develop and optimize single- and multi-cancer blood tests, today announced company management will participate in the Piper Sandler 38Annual Healthcare Conference.

Management will participate in a fireside chat from 4:30pm to 4:55pm Eastern Time on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2026.

A live and archived webcast of the events will be available on the“Events” section of the Freenome investor relations website at .

About Freenome

Freenome is an early cancer detection company developing blood-based screening tests to identify cancer in its earliest, most treatable stages. The company's proprietary AI-driven multiomics discovery platform analyzes circulating cell-free DNA methylation patterns at single-base resolution alongside additional biomarkers to detect multiple cancers. Freenome's development of FDA-approved SimpleScreen CRC for colorectal cancer screening and a pipeline of tests for lung cancer and additional single- and multi-cancer indications is designed to increase cancer screening participation among millions of at-risk individuals.

Freenome Contacts:

Investor Relations

Gilmartin Group LLC

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Media Contact

Ryan Flinn

The Grace Group

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