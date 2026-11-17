MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Real-time progress tracking and end-of-day reporting enable EPCs to measure crew and robot efficiency, compare against benchmarks and use data across their portfolios

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTC Solar, Inc. (Nasdaq: FTCI), a leading provider of solar tracker systems, software and engineering services, today announced the launch of FieldIQ, a construction intelligence offering for projects using FTC Solar trackers. The offering uses AI to analyze drone and camera imagery, identify installation tasks and provide real-time progress tracking, supported by end-of-day productivity reports.

Designed for both conventional and robotic installations, FieldIQ enables engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) teams to measure crew and robot efficiency, compare productivity against benchmarks and draw on project data across their portfolios. The offering puts additional information at their disposal to support their own planning, execution and project management processes.

“Pioneer's constructability starts with simplifying installation through fewer connection points, simpler interfaces and a design compatible with both manual and robotic installation,” said Anthony Carroll, Chief Executive Officer of FTC Solar.“FieldIQ extends that value by giving EPCs greater visibility into installation performance. It enables our customers to combine their field expertise with timely data, supporting the productivity and delivery objectives they set for their projects.”

Field data that supports EPC decision-making

FieldIQ analyzes imagery collected via drone to identify installation tasks and track progress across construction stages. Real-time tracking provides visibility into activity as work advances, while end-of-day reports consolidate progress and productivity data for review.

The offering enables EPC teams to:



Track installation progress: Access real-time visibility into activity across installation stages.

Measure crew and robot efficiency: Assess productivity across manual and robotic installation activities.

Compare against benchmarks: Evaluate observed productivity against reference benchmarks and the customer's own project data.

Inform completion forecasts: Use recorded progress and production rates to support schedule assessments. Use data across projects: Compare performance and carry project insights into planning and execution across FTC Solar tracker sites.



More visibility for conventional and robotic installations

As EPCs evaluate and deploy robotics, FieldIQ provides data to assess installation performance in the field. Visibility into both crew and robot productivity enables teams to evaluate different installation approaches within the context of their project requirements and operating conditions.

“EPCs bring deep experience in delivering complex projects. FieldIQ gives them another source of information to support that expertise,” said Andrew Morse, Vice President of Software at FTC Solar.“Whether installation is performed by crews, robots or a combination of both, teams can track progress, compare productivity against benchmarks and use that data across their portfolio of FTC Solar tracker projects. Our role is to make the information accessible and useful within the way our customers manage their work.”

FieldIQ connects FTC Solar's focus on tracker constructability with field intelligence, enabling customers to build a consistent record of installation performance across projects. Data from individual sites can support portfolio-level comparisons, resource planning and future project estimates.

To learn more about Field IQ, contact... or visit the FTC Solar team at booth C7026 at RE+ 2026.

About FTC Solar Inc.

Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is a leading provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software and engineering services. Solar trackers significantly increase energy production at solar power installations by dynamically optimizing solar panel orientation to the sun. FTC Solar's tracker solutions are designed to support performance, reliability, constructability and adaptability across utility-scale solar projects.

Forward-Looking Statements

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