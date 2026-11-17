MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Inaugural recognition reflects Lactalis Canada's continued investment in its people, culture and employee experience

TORONTO, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lactalis Canada, the Canadian dairy leader behind iconic brands like Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, Balderson, Astro and Lactantia and part of France-based Lactalis Group, is proud to announce that it has been named among Canada's Top 100 Employers 2027 by Mediacorp Canada Inc., marking the company's inaugural recognition to the prestigious national list.

Canada's Top 100 Employers sets the benchmark for leading workplace practices across the country, with employers selected based on a range of criteria including: (1) Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement.

“Since 2018, Lactalis Canada has undergone a remarkable transformation, strengthening our position as one of Canada's leading consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies,” said Mark Taylor, President & CEO, Lactalis Canada.“Being named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers speaks to the significant investments we have made in our business, alongside investing in our people – nurturing talent, developing future leaders and strengthening our organizational capabilities to drive sustainable growth and long-term success for both our people and our company.”

“Being recognized as one of Canada's Top 100 Employers for the first time is a tremendous milestone for Lactalis Canada and a testament to our incredible people who bring our culture and the employee experience to life every day,” said Matt Price, Chief Human Resources Officer, Lactalis Canada.“This award belongs to our employees, whose passion, dedication and commitment make Lactalis Canada a top employer.”

Lactalis Canada's programs, policies and investments that support employees both personally and professionally, include:



Health, wellness and family support: Competitive compensation, benefits and wellness programs that reflect evolving employee needs, including mental health benefits and parental leave and adoption top-up programs, as well as minimum four-weeks vacation for eligible employees.

Investment in growth and development: A commitment equivalent to 1% of labour costs toward employee skills training and career development.

A culture of innovation: Lactalis Canada's employee innovation program NEXT Ventures to empower employees to bring forward ideas and help shape new opportunities for the business.

Connection and communication: Fostering open, two-way communication that gives employees opportunities to connect, share their perspectives and hear directly from leaders, including the company's annual award-winning all-employee event Lactalis Canada Connect.

Career opportunities with global reach: As part of Lactalis Group, employees can leverage global expertise and career mobility opportunities.

Community impact: Through Lactalis Canada's Kids Help Phone partnership and Community Enrichment Fund, employees are empowered to contribute to the social and economic wellbeing of the communities in which the company operates. Meaningful connection to Canadians: Employees take great pride in Lactalis Canada products being in nine out of 10 Canadian households, as well as its role in innovating and producing nutritious, high-quality Canadian made products.



To view the complete list of Canada's Top 100 Employers, please refer to the special issue of the Globe and Mail HERE featuring an editorial spotlight on Lactalis Canada.

About Lactalis Canada Inc. With over 140 years of brand heritage, Lactalis Canada is the Canadian dairy leader behind iconic brands Cracker Barrel, Black Diamond, P'tit Québec, Balderson, Cheestrings Ficello, aMOOza!, Astro, Khaas, siggi's, IÖGO, IÖGO nanö, Olympic, Lactantia, Beatrice, Bfit, Enjoy!, Marie Morin Canada, Galbani, and Président. With more than 30 operating sites including 19 manufacturing facilities across Canada, the company and its more than 4500 employees are committed to enriching and nurturing the lives of Canadians through sustainable and responsible growth, high-quality products, contribution to communities and partnership with farmers, customers, partners and suppliers. Lactalis Canada has been named on Forbes' 2025 Best Employers in Canada and one of Greater Toronto's Top Employers for 2025 and 2026. The company is part of Lactalis Group, the world's leading dairy company, headquartered in Laval, France. For more information, visit

Media Contact:

Lactalis Canada Media Relations

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