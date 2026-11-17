MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The UL-certified, ITC-eligible system is built at the company's award-winning Megafactory 1, with deployments planned at commercial sites across North America

AUSTIN, Texas and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moment Energy today unveiled Nova, its next-generation battery energy storage system (BESS). Nova is the world's first BESS made with repurposed electric vehicle batteries to achieve both UL 1973 and UL 9540 certification. The certifications help support its use in commercial, industrial and large-scale energy storage applications.

Nova is now in production at the company's award-winning Megafactory 1 for deployment across North America. The BESS enables commercial customers to reduce energy costs, improve site reliability and uptime, and integrate clean energy into their operations. Moment Energy has already deployed systems powering critical infrastructure including airports, hospitals, agricultural and manufacturing sites.

Nova is made in North America and independently verified as fully compliant with Foreign Entity of Concern (FEOC) requirements. Moment Energy has also been independently verified as a non-Prohibited Foreign Entity. Together, this makes Nova the only third-party verified BESS eligible for the U.S. federal Investment Tax Credit (ITC) in 2027 and beyond.

"Access to affordable power is a defining factor determining where businesses can grow and what they can build. Today, businesses across North America are being throttled by power capacity constraints,” said Edward Chiang, Co-Founder and CEO of Moment Energy.“We see a future where reengineered EV batteries become essential infrastructure for powering businesses and onshoring manufacturing and supply chain. Nova brings that vision to life, combining safety, engineering and North American manufacturing to deploy the safest and highest-performance batteries ever made: EV batteries to supercharge our aging grid.”

Designed for Performance, Flexibility and Long-Term Value

The Nova platform is designed to integrate batteries from multiple types of EVs into its flexible stationary storage platform. Moment Energy's proprietary AI-powered battery management system (BMS) continuously evaluates and optimizes batteries across different states of health to maximize performance, efficiency and reliability throughout the system's life.

Each Nova block delivers 200 kW of power / 500 kWh of energy within a 2.94 m by 1.80 m (9.65 ft x 5.9 ft) footprint. This compact, scalable design brings substantial energy storage capacity to commercial sites where space is an important consideration, while also enabling Nova to deploy in large-scale installations in the tens of MWhs. Nova helps commercial energy users save by supporting grid services and utility bill savings, as well as providing resilient backup power during grid outages.

Nova's swappable architecture allows individual battery packs to be replaced as they age over time, instead of replacing the entire system. Durable infrastructure such as the enclosure and concrete pad can remain undisturbed, while the battery packs are serviced and replaced. This design extends the system's lifespan to more than 20 years with Moment Energy's capacity augmentation service.

"With Nova, we've solved the engineering challenges that have prevented BESS made with EV batteries from scaling commercially,” said Gurmesh Sidhu, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Moment Energy. “ Every element of the platform has been engineered to maximize flexibility, simplify servicing and give customers confidence that the system will reliably power their critical infrastructure for decades."

Batteries Made in North America

As battery storage becomes increasingly critical for commercial energy users, battery supply has become a global issue of international trade and national security, with the large majority of batteries currently imported from China. By establishing a new domestic supply chain from the abundant supply of retiring EV batteries, Moment Energy's Nova allows the U.S. and Canada to keep critical minerals and battery software in North America.

Repurposing is an important step in the circular economy, unlocking years or even decades of residual value in a battery after its useful life for electric vehicle applications is over, preventing batteries from entering landfills. Nova brings that value into commercial energy infrastructure through a platform engineered, manufactured and supported in North America.

Engineered and Certified for Safety

Nova is the first BESS built from EV batteries that is certified to UL 9540 by UL Solutions. Nova has achieved UL 1973 and UL 9540 certifications, key safety certifications also commonly held by first-life battery systems, and has been tested to UL 9540A for evaluating thermal runaway fire propagation in BESS. With these certifications, Nova meets the listing requirements of electrical codes of the United States and Canada for stationary storage. Additionally, Megafactory 1 is certified to UL 1974, the standard for sorting, grading and repurposing electric vehicle batteries.

“Repurposing electric vehicle batteries for stationary energy storage creates new technical considerations that must be carefully evaluated,” said Jeff Smidt, senior vice president of Testing, Inspection and Certification, Industrial, at UL Solutions.“UL Certification demonstrates that the evaluated battery and energy storage system met applicable safety requirements. This achievement provides important third-party evidence supporting the responsible use of repurposed batteries in commercial and industrial energy storage applications.”

Nova combines these UL certifications with integrated safety features and engineering for demanding commercial environments:



Thermal management and hazard detection: Liquid cooling; smoke, heat, flammable gas detection; and integrated deflagration prevention system.

Environmental protection: A Type 3R enclosure with ISO 12944 C4 coating.

Operating conditions: Operating capability from −25 °C to 50 °C (−13 °F to 122 °F), rated for altitudes up to 2,000 meters and an IEEE 693 high seismic rating. Power system integration: Designed to work with U.S.-made Power Conversion Systems, with grid-tied, grid-forming and virtual synchronous generator (VSG) operating modes.

Nova's rigorous safety engineering allows the system to be installed in the outdoor built environment, alongside the buildings and facilities it serves.

Availability

Nova is available for orders now, with first deliveries planned for Q1 2027.

Nova will be on display at RE+ in Las Vegas, starting with an unveiling ceremony at 10:30 AM PT on November 17, 2026.

About Moment Energy

Moment Energy is the first and only company in the world building commercial-scale battery energy storage systems reengineered from EV batteries, fully compliant to safety standards and deployable in the built environment today. Our systems power data centers, airports, hospitals, factories, and microgrids across North America, manufactured in Texas and British Columbia. Moment Energy is backed by major investors like Amazon.

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