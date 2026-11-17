MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Partnership brings Fluent's 16 years of customer-led media experiences to a community of industry leaders working to advance innovation, collaboration across the next wave of commerce media

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT), a leading provider of commerce media solutions, today announced it has joined Rethink Retail as a Founding Partner of Media in Retail (MiR), an executive community of retail operators, brand marketers, and agency buyers building retail media from the inside.

Commerce media is expanding beyond the retailer's own shelf. Non-endemic offers are opening new ways for brands to reach consumers at key moments in the shopping journey, creating value for shoppers, partners, and advertisers alike. As the category matures, MiR gives its leaders a place to trade ideas, compare practical learnings, and shape what comes next.

Fluent enters the community with a broad view of the market. Its platform powers more than 1.2 billion annual commerce moments across top partner sites and apps – backed by more than 200 million first-party consumer profiles that enable identity-driven discovery. Through original research, executive gatherings, and ongoing industry engagement, Fluent will contribute key insights about what drives performance and where the category is headed.

“The next frontier of commerce media is about unlocking opportunities beyond traditional retail advertising, and Fluent is uniquely positioned to lead that evolution,” said Jeanniey Walden, Chief Marketing Officer at Fluent.“As a founding member of MiR, Fluent brings deep expertise in consumer engagement, performance marketing and monetization, with a particular focus on the growing opportunity in non-endemic commerce media. Together, we're looking to turn that opportunity into a scalable, measurable growth engine for brands and commerce partners alike.”

As a Founding Partner of Media in Retail (MiR), Fluent will help shape the community's direction through its participation in the Founding Advisory Council, contributing to discussions around industry priorities, emerging trends and opportunities for collaboration. Throughout 2027, Fluent executives will bring their expertise in consumer engagement, performance marketing and non-endemic commerce media to industry conversations, including community gatherings around CES and NRF 2027, as well as Rethink Retail's editorial, podcast and original research initiatives. Together, these efforts aim to advance industry dialogue, generate actionable insights and help commerce media leaders navigate a rapidly evolving landscape.

“Commerce media has evolved from an emerging opportunity into a strategic business priority, but its next chapter won't be defined by technology alone,” said Drew Cashmore, Chair of Media in Retail.“It will be shaped by the leaders, ideas and collaboration that connect the broader media and retail ecosystems. That's what we're building through Media in Retail: a community where industry leaders come together to challenge conventional thinking, share expertise and help move commerce media forward. Fluent brings valuable perspective and deep expertise in consumer engagement and performance marketing to these conversations.”

Through its involvement in MiR, Fluent will help foster the conversations and connections shaping commerce media, bringing its experience and industry perspective to a community focused on collaboration and continued innovation. For more information about Fluent's commerce media solutions, visit the Fluent Investor Relations Portal.

About Fluent, Inc.

Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) is a commerce media solutions provider connecting top-tier brands with highly engaged consumers. Leveraging exclusive ad inventory, robust first-party data, privacy-first infrastructure, and proprietary machine learning, Fluent unlocks additional revenue streams for partners and empowers advertisers to acquire their most valuable customers at scale. Founded in 2010, Fluent uses its deep expertise in performance marketing to drive monetization and increase engagement at key touchpoints across the customer journey. For more insights, visit

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements about Fluent's participation in Media in Retail and the expected benefits of that participation. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including those described under“Risk Factors” in Fluent's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and Fluent undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Contact Information

Investor Relations

Fluent, Inc.

...

Rethink Retail is a community-first media platform and the home for retail's most forward-thinking leaders. Through executive communities, original research, content, podcasts, events and strategic industry partnerships, Rethink Retail brings together the people and ideas actively moving retail forward. Learn more at: