MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FluidCloud's Large Infrastructure Model and Cloud CloningTM technology help enterprises reproduce, recover and operate complete infrastructure environments across clouds

PLEASANTON, Calif. and RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FluidCloud, the infrastructure software company behind Cloud CloningTM and its proprietary Large Infrastructure Model (LIM), today announced a strategic investment from Singular Link Global AI Innovation Fund. The relationship is focused on bringing FluidCloud's infrastructure portability, operational resilience and recovery capabilities to Saudi Arabia's expanding sovereign cloud, data-center and public-sector ecosystem.

Singular Link is chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Sultan bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. The firm's engagement with FluidCloud includes Mohammed Almaghlouth, Managing Partner, and Trey Goede, Venture Partner, as it connects frontier AI technologies with strategic infrastructure opportunities in the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia is adding significant new computing capacity. Microsoft's Saudi Arabia East cloud region is set to become available in November 2026, and AWS says its first region in the Kingdom is on track for December 2026. The opportunity now is to make that capacity operational for government institutions, enterprises and regulated industries.

New cloud capacity does not, by itself, move the complex systems already running elsewhere. Production environments depend on interlocking networks, identities, security policies, databases, storage, routing and application dependencies. Rebuilding those systems manually slows sovereign cloud adoption, raises operating risk and makes resilience harder to prove.

FluidCloud introduced LIM in March 2026 as an AI model purpose-built for infrastructure. Its agentic Cloud Cloning workflows discover live environments with read-only access, map dependencies and reverse-engineer configurations into deployable infrastructure-as-code with state. They then validate the resulting environment and prepare it for replication, migration and recovery. The platform supports AWS, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, VMware, Nutanix, OVHcloud and Vultr. Its data-layer capabilities extend to files, storage, volumes and databases, while application cutover remains customer-led.

Cloud Cloning goes beyond a one-time migration. By reconstructing and validating complete environments across accounts, regions and providers, it gives infrastructure teams a repeatable way to test recovery, respond to failures, address configuration drift and operate across changing cloud estates. For sovereign regions, hyperscalers and neoclouds, the same technology can accelerate workload onboarding without forcing customers to rebuild the surrounding infrastructure by hand.

“New AI capacity is only as valuable as the workloads running on it. The Large Infrastructure Model gives governments and enterprises an agentic AI that can clone, validate and recover entire infrastructure environments across clouds, with the freedom to move into new sovereign and neocloud capacity and keep control throughout. Singular Link is the right partner to bring that capability to the Kingdom.”

Sharad Kumar | Co-founder and CEO, FluidCloud

FluidCloud holds the AWS Resilience Software Competency in the Resilience Recovery category, has been accepted into the AWS ISV Accelerate Program and is advancing joint customer use cases with Microsoft Azure. The company has signed a strategic partnership with Nutanix and is an Advanced Partner of OVHcloud. These relationships position Cloud Cloning across public cloud, hybrid infrastructure and emerging AI computing platforms.

The strategic importance of portability is extending well beyond the Middle East. In Europe, the EU Data Act removes cloud switching charges from Jan. 12, 2027, subject to the Act's exceptions. The Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) tightens requirements for ICT risk management, recovery testing and third-party oversight in financial services. Under the Digital Markets Act, the European Commission has also reached a preliminary position that AWS and Microsoft Azure should be designated as gatekeepers for their cloud services. That position is not a final designation.

In Saudi Arabia, Singular Link's involvement is intended to help connect FluidCloud with domestic infrastructure providers, systems integrators and public-sector modernization programs as the Kingdom expands its cloud and AI ecosystem.

“Building sovereign cloud and AI infrastructure is not only about expanding computing capacity. It is about ensuring that critical systems can be deployed, operated and recovered with control and resilience. FluidCloud brings an important infrastructure capability to that effort, and we see a compelling opportunity to support its growth and adoption in the Kingdom.”

Mohammed Almaghlouth | Managing Partner, Singular Link

“Our portfolio builds the compute, interconnect, data centers and models behind AI. FluidCloud is the layer that lets all of it move. As the Kingdom's sovereign regions and neoclouds come online, the question is no longer whether capacity exists but how fast critical systems can land on it, and that is why we invested in FluidCloud.”

Trey Goede | Venture Partner, Singular Link

The investment brings together Singular Link's strategic AI infrastructure relationships and FluidCloud's technology for reproducing, recovering and operating cloud environments. The goal is to make sovereign cloud adoption, enterprise modernization and operational resilience faster, repeatable and less dependent on any single provider.

About FluidCloud

FluidCloud is an infrastructure software company pioneering Cloud CloningTM and the Large Infrastructure Model (LIM), AI technology purpose-built for infrastructure. Its platform discovers, models, converts, validates and reproduces cloud environments, and supports data migration across cloud and hybrid platforms. Founded in August 2024 by Sharad Kumar and Harshit Omar, FluidCloud is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area.

About Singular Link

Singular Link Global AI Innovation Fund is a strategic investment platform chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Sultan bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. It invests across the AI value chain, including chips, interconnect, compute, data centers, foundation models and AI applications, while connecting capital and technology opportunities across the GCC and global markets. singularlink.ai

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