MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canoe EIT Income Fund (the“”) (TSX:EIT.UN) is pleased to announce the launch of an Enhanced Distribution Reinvestment and Optional Cash Purchase Plan (the“”). The Plan will be effective as of November 17, 2026. Unitholders of the Fund (“”) who wish to enrol in the Plan should notify their investment dealer or financial advisor sufficiently in advance of the next distribution record date.

The Plan provides eligible Unitholders with the opportunity to reinvest their distributions in units of the Fund (“ Units”) at a discount of up to 5% (the“ Distribution Reinvestment Discount Percent”) to the greater of (a) the net asset value (“ Net Asset Value”) per Unit, or (b) the Average Market Price (as defined in the Plan) on the applicable distribution payment date. In order to ensure that the aggregate amount received by the Fund for each Unit issued under the Plan is at least equal to the most recently calculated Net Asset Value per Unit on the applicable distribution payment date, Canoe Financial LP, the manager of the Fund (the“ Manager”) will make a payment to the Fund (the“ Top-up Payment”), if required. Currently, the Distribution Reinvestment Discount Percent is fixed at 2.5%. Any changes to the Distribution Reinvestment Discount Percent will be announced by press release at least 60 days in advance.

The Plan also provides eligible Unitholders who are enrolled in the Plan with the opportunity to purchase additional Units at the greater of (a) the Net Asset Value per Unit on the applicable distribution payment date, or (b) if the Net Asset Value per Unit is less than 95% of the Average Market Price, at a discount of up to 5% of the Average Market Price on the applicable distribution payment date.

Participation in the Plan is subject to eligibility restrictions, applicable withholding taxes, prorating and other limitations on the availability of Units in certain events, as set out in detail in the Plan. For more information about the Plan or to obtain a copy of the Plan, visit the Fund's website at A copy of the Plan will also be available through the Unitholder's broker or dealer.

About Canoe EIT Income Fund

Canoe EIT Income Fund is one of Canada's largest closed-end investment funds, designed to maximize monthly distributions and capital appreciation by investing in a broadly diversified portfolio of high-quality securities. The Fund is listed on the TSX under the symbol EIT.UN, and is actively managed by Robert Taylor, Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer, Canoe Financial.

About Canoe Financial

Canoe Financial is one of Canada's fastest growing independent mutual fund companies managing approximately $25 billion in assets across a diversified range of award-winning investment solutions. Founded in 2008, Canoe Financial is an employee-owned investment management firm focused on building financial wealth for Canadians. Canoe Financial has a significant presence across Canada, including offices in Calgary, Toronto and Montreal.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

1–877–434–2796



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The Fund makes monthly distributions of an amount comprised in whole or in part of Return of Capital (ROC) of the net asset value per unit. A ROC reduces the amount of your original investment and may result in the return to you of the entire amount of your original investment. ROC that is not reinvested will reduce the net asset value of the fund, which could reduce the fund's ability to generate future income. You should not draw any conclusions about the fund's investment performance from the amount of this distribution.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment funds. Please read the information filed about the fund on before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed and past performance may not be repeated.

This communication is not to be construed as a public offering to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Such an offer can only be made by way of a prospectus or other applicable offering document and should be read carefully before making any investment. This release is for information purposes only. Investors should consult their Investment Advisor for details and risk factors regarding specific strategies and various investment products.