MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Inspired by the iconic O'Tannenpalm commercial, Corona is bringing calm to the hustle and bustle of the holiday season with a one-day pop-up in New York City, returning Yule Log and 2026 sweepstakes

Key News:



On Saturday, Dec. 5, from noon to 7:00 p.m. ET, Corona is hosting the Corona Holiday Hideaway, a free, one-day immersive experience in New York City at Hudson Yards Plaza that invites fans 21 or older to swap the holiday hustle for the iconic Corona Beach experience.

Reservations are now open on the Corona Holiday Hideaway RSVP landing page for Dec. 5. Registered 21+ fans will also have access to limited walk-ins while reservation space lasts. Fans nationwide can also enjoy a moment of calm this holiday season with the return of the Corona O'Tannenpalm Yule Log, now streaming on YouTube and Roku, and by entering the Corona Holiday 2026 Sweepstakes for a chance to win a Corona palm tree or $200 cash*.



CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From its beloved O'Tannenpalm commercial to last year's debut of the O'Tannenpalm Yule Log, Corona® has brought beachside calm to the holiday season for more than 35 years, no matter where fans are. This year, the brand is bringing that tradition to life in a new way with the Corona Holiday Hideaway, an immersive pop-up experience in New York City on Saturday, Dec. 5. Fans nationwide are also invited to embrace the calm of la playa by participating in a national sweepstakes, and through the return of the O'Tannenpalm Yule Log.

New York City is bustling year-round, and the holiday season draws an estimated 8.1 million travelers1 eager to shop, celebrate and experience the Big Apple at its most festive. But all that sparkle can come with hustle and chaos. That's why Corona is bringing la playa to the city, giving New Yorkers and holiday travelers a space to step away from the seasonal rush, take a breath and enjoy the present moment with Corona in hand.

Trade the Hustle for La Playa at the Corona Holiday Hideaway

On Saturday, December 5, from noon to 7:00 p.m. ET, fans 21 or older can reserve a time to visit the Corona Holiday Hideaway at Hudson Yards Plaza in New York City. Inspired by the beach scene from the iconic O'Tannenpalm commercial, this free, one-day pop-up will offer a warm, sensory escape from the city's winter chill.

Inside heated domes, guests can kick back in an Adirondack chair and sip a Corona beneath a starry sky, surrounded by salty sea air, twinkling lights, tropical greenery and the unmistakable whistled tune from the commercial. With the city's sights and sounds fading away, guests will feel transported from the heart of New York City to a peaceful beachside escape.

“For more than 35 years, the O'Tannenpalm commercial has given fans a little nod from the beach amid the holiday rush,” said Rob Nelson, Vice President of Brand Marketing, Corona.“Last year, we brought the Corona calm into living rooms with our O'Tannenpalm Yule Log. This year, we're taking the experience beyond the screen by inviting New Yorkers and holiday travelers to step inside the beach scene itself at the Corona Holiday Hideaway.”

Starting now, fans 21 or older can visit the Corona Holiday Hideaway RSVP landing page to book a free, 20-minute reservation at the Corona Holiday Hideaway. Guests can also explore the wider space and enjoy a relaxing bonfire and beachy holiday photo opp before and after their reserved experience. Registered 21+ fans will also have access to limited walk-ins while reservation space lasts.

Experience the Calm with Corona All Season Long

Can't make it to New York City? Corona is bringing la playa to fans nationwide with the return of the beloved O'Tannenpalm Yule Log. Now streaming on YouTube and Roku, the video lets fans sip, stream and bring a little beach escape to their living rooms.

Corona is also extending the calm spirit with the Corona Holiday 2026 Sweepstakes, running now until Dec. 31. Fans 21+ can visit CoronaUSA.com to enter for a chance to win their very own Corona palm tree or $200 in cash*, offering a little extra flexibility for holiday plans and shopping.

And for those who missed the Corona Holiday Hideaway pop-up experience, Corona is offering $5 back on a Corona purchase made in New York between Oct. 1, 2026, and Feb. 28, 2027. Void where prohibited. Visit for rebate details.

For more information on Corona and the Corona Holiday Hideaway, visit CoronaUSA.com and follow @CoronaUSA on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook.

*Cash prize awarded as a $200 Sponsor-specified digital gift card. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C., 21 or older. Starts 10:00 AM ET on 11/2/26 and ends 11:59 PM ET on 12/31/26. The Corona Holiday 2026 Sweepstakes is sponsored by Crown Imports LLC. No alcohol awarded with prizes. Void where prohibited. For complete details, see Official Rules at CoronaUSA.com.

1 New York City Tourism + Conventions. "NYC TOURISM + CONVENTIONS INVITES GLOBAL TRAVELERS TO NEW YORK CITY FOR 2026 HOLIDAY SEASON." Aug. 25, 2026, .

About the Corona Brand Family

The Corona brand family is home to Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Familiar, Corona Premier, Corona Non-Alcoholic and Corona Sunbrew Citrus Cerveza. The entire Corona portfolio is brewed in Mexico by Constellation Brands and imported and marketed exclusively to the U.S. by the company. Corona Extra, the flagship brand of the Corona brand family, is a pilsner-style lager with a golden hue that was first brewed in Mexico in 1925. Corona embraces every moment with "La Playa Awaits" and encourages consumers to live life more presently no matter where they are. The refreshing flavor and carefree attitude of Corona Extra holds a respected place in U.S. culture as the #1 most loved beer brand.

About Hudson Yards

Hudson Yards is the newest neighborhood on Manhattan's West Side developed by Related Companies and Oxford Properties Group. A template for the future of cities, Hudson Yards is Manhattan's first LEED Gold Certified Neighborhood; home to leading retail brands in every category from luxury to fast fashion, and first-ever stores from popular online retailers; restaurants and food experiences by world-renowned chefs and restaurateurs; dynamic cultural institutions and attractions including Edge, Vessel and The Shed; modern residences offering unparalleled amenities; more than five acres of public plazas, gardens, and groves; the world's first Equinox Hotel; state-of-the-art commercial office space for industry leaders including KKR, Tapestry, BlackRock and more; and eventually a new 750-seat public school. For more information on Hudson Yards, please visit HudsonYardsNewYork.com or follow us on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok.

Contact: Stephanie McGuane...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at