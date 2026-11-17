MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The tokenized securities exchange plans to turn African economic activity into securities that investors around the world can trade, unlocking access to new opportunities across the continent

LAGOS, Nigeria, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juice Global, the organization behind cross-border payments provider Juicyway and payout network Nairagram, today unveiled Eko Securities Exchange Limited ("Eko Securities"), a tokenized securities exchange built to connect African capital markets with investors around the world.

Today, capital markets in Africa operate across approximately 29 stock exchanges and trading venues, typically utilizing different currencies and infrastructure that makes it difficult for investors to easily move between markets. Over the last 25 years, African companies raised only 1% of global equity capital according to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development's Africa Capital Markets Report 2025.

"We built Juicyway and Nairagram to help people and businesses move money across borders, but we realized very quickly that the core issue of finance in Africa is liquidity," said Ife Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of Juicyway, who first presented the exchange on the Future of Money stage at Moonshot by TechCabal on October 29, 2026. "Before any money gets sent, someone has to put the money in place, and every company on the continent has to finance that liquidity. Over two years ago, we began creating an exchange to directly address this issue, and following the Investments and Securities Act 2025, the ability to register as a dedicated digital assets exchange became a reality. Eko Securities Exchange acts as the first major step in opening access to Africa's capital markets, and together with Juicyway and Nairagram continuing to drive innovation across payments and money transfers, ushering in a new era of finance for businesses in the region.”

Eko Securities is designed to act as one exchange for securities linked to payments and trade across the continent. The exchange plans to begin with securities backed by payment receivables, then add tokenized versions of listed African shares and bonds, securities that finance housing, and listings for mid-sized African companies.. At launch, its core business will involve securitizing payments and short-term obligations, establishing standardized terms, trustees, and authorized custodians to comply with institutional requirements around the world.

Eko Securities has received Approval in Principle from the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria, to operate under the Investments and Securities Act 2025. The exchange will debut with receivables trading at launch, with plans to expand into private credit, corporate debt, government debt, and shares in private companies following its formal approval. Based in Nigeria, Eko Securities intends to offer access to products and investments in other African countries, subject to local regulations and approvals.

More information is available at

About Eko Securities Exchange Limited

Eko Securities Exchange Limited is building a tokenized securities exchange that converts obligations from African trade and payments into securities that investors around the world can buy and sell. The company has received Approval in Principle from the Securities and Exchange Commission, Nigeria, to operate as a securities exchange. Eko Securities Exchange Limited is owned by Juice Global, Inc. Learn more at ekosecurities.com and follow on X, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About Juice Global

Juice Global, Inc. is the group that owns Juicyway, Nairagram, and Eko Securities Exchange Limited. Nairagram is a payout network that money transfer operators and stablecoin platforms use to pay out across Africa to bank accounts, mobile wallets, and cash pickup points. Juicyway is a cross-border payments company serving thousands of businesses and individual customers. Juicyway is licensed as an international money transfer operator and a payment solution service provider in Nigeria, authorized by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK, licensed for money transmission in 48 US states, and registered as a money services business and a payment service provider in Canada.

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