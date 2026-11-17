MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LANGHORNE, Pa., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXGEL, Inc. ("NEXGEL" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: "NXGL"), a company with a patient centric medical technology sales and marketing team working closely with clinicians to provide solutions that drive better outcomes, streamline care, and elevate the patient experience, today announced that it will host a conference call onto discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026 and provide a corporate update. The Company filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 16, 2026, which may be viewed at .

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Corporate Update Conference Call

Date: November 19, 2026

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Live Call: 1-833-354-6854 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-785-838-9343 (International)

Conference ID: NEXGEL

Webcast:

For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a telephone replay will be available approximately three hours after the conclusion of the call through November 26, 2026, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or 1-412-317-6671 (International). Participants must use the following access code to access the replay of the call: 11163047. An archived version of the webcast will also be available for 180 days.

About NEXGEL, INC.

NEXGEL, through its Bionx Surgical division, is a patient centric medical technology sales and marketing team working closely with clinicians to provide solutions that drive better outcomes, streamline care, and elevate the patient experience. Bionx has a strong offering of products including Biovance (human amniotic membrane allograft), Biovance 3L (tri-layer human amniotic membrane allograft), Interfyl (human connective tissue matrix), SilverSeal (antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing), and an expansive ophthalmic portfolio of placental derived ocular allografts (LUCENT, single layer, RADIANT, dual layer, and VIVID, triple layer). Additionally, NEXGEL is a provider of healthcare, beauty, and over the counter (OTC) products including ultra-gentle, high-water-content hydrogel products for healthcare and consumer applications. Based in Langhorne, Pa., the Company has developed and manufactured electron-beam, cross-linked hydrogels for over two decades. In addition to the above, NEXGEL brands include Hexagels®, Turfguard®, Kenkoderm® and Silly George®. NEXGEL also has strategic contract manufacturing relationships with leading consumer healthcare companies.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the timing, content, and conduct of the anticipated conference call. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and the Company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at .

Investor Contact:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

212.896.1254

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