MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Veteran commerce, advertising and retail media leaders join to strengthen partnerships, brand and UK leadership as the commerce media platform scales

BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nift, a commerce media platform that helps consumer platforms generate incremental revenue and advertisers acquire net-new customers through relevant, consumer-chosen gifts, today announced it has surpassed $1 billion in gift value delivered to consumers in 2026 and more than doubled its UK business since launching in January. As demand for Nift continues to accelerate across North America and the UK, the company is investing in the team to match, appointing Marni Schapiro as SVP of Commercial Partnerships, North America; Monica Telese as VP of Marketing; and Jon Westnedge as General Manager, EMEA.

The appointments come amid significant growth for Nift, which has achieved more than 80% year-over-year revenue growth and now powers more than 50 million gift opportunities each month. As commerce media evolves, consumer platforms and advertisers are increasingly looking for ways to generate measurable returns without compromising the customer experience. Nift enables platforms to generate incremental revenue from existing customer relationships while helping advertisers acquire net-new customers. Consumer platforms including Cash App, Klarna, Afterpay, Life360 and Foot Locker partner with Nift, while brands such as Disney+, Sam's Club and Fabletics reach new customers through relevant, consumer-chosen gifts.

"When a business grows more than 80% in a year and its newest market is growing even faster, the right move is to invest," said Saket Mehta, Chief Revenue Officer of Nift. "Demand from consumer platforms and advertisers is outpacing our capacity to meet it. Marni, Monica and Jon have built revenue engines at Block, CVS Health and Taboola, and they give us the leadership to scale in North America, build our presence in the UK and lead the next chapter of commerce media."

Schapiro leads Nift's North America partnerships organization, overseeing sales, partner management, and strategy and solutions. She brings more than two decades of experience scaling advertising, commerce and technology businesses, most recently as head of Block's global commerce sales organization across Cash App and Afterpay. Her prior roles include Quibi, Snap, YouTube and Google.

"I've seen Nift's value as a client, and I saw something rare: a partner that grew our revenue and made our customers happier at the same time," said Schapiro. "Most monetization partners force platforms to trade customer trust for dollars. Nift doesn't, and the market not only needs that, it's ready for it. I've built advertising businesses at Google, YouTube, Snap and Block through their biggest growth years, and I came to Nift to do it again. My focus is bringing Nift to more of the platforms that can benefit from it, and we're just getting started."

Telese leads Nift's B2B marketing, including market positioning, go-to-market strategy and demand generation. She joins from CVS Media Exchange, where she led business development marketing for CVS Health's retail media business. Before that, she built the marketing function and team for Roundel, Target's retail media network.

"I've spent my career building brands and marketing teams in emerging categories, from the early days of retail media at Roundel to CVS Media Exchange," said Monica Telese, Vice President of Marketing at Nift. "What drew me to Nift is the combination of a differentiated model, strong commercial momentum and a clear market opportunity. As commerce media evolves beyond traditional advertising, Nift is demonstrating what becomes possible when consumer choice and value lead the experience. We have an opportunity to define a distinct category within commerce media, and I'm excited to help establish Nift as the company synonymous with it."

Westnedge leads Nift's UK business, where revenue has grown 246% since the company launched in the market in January. He joins after more than a decade at Taboola, most recently as Global VP of Enterprise Sales, and previously led the company's EMEA organization and expansion across multiple markets.

"The UK is one of the world's most advanced digital payments markets, and the response since we launched in January shows it's ready for Nift," said Westnedge. "Having spent more than a decade building Taboola's business across EMEA, I know what it takes to scale here. Our focus is turning that early momentum into lasting partnerships, establishing Nift as a leading commerce media partner in the UK and building the foundation for growth across EMEA."

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Nift?

Nift is a commerce media platform that helps consumer platforms earn incremental revenue and helps advertisers acquire new customers through relevant gifts that consumers choose themselves. Consumer platforms including Cash App, Afterpay, Klarna and Life360 partner with Nift. Brands such as Disney, Sam's Club and Fabletics use Nift to reach new audiences.

How does Nift work?

Nift lets consumer platforms offer their customers opt-in gifts from brands as a thank-you. Customers choose a gift that's relevant to them, and brands are introduced to new customers who chose to engage. The consumer platform earns incremental revenue without disrupting the customer experience.

What milestone did Nift announce in November 2026?

In November 2026, Nift announced it had surpassed $1 billion in gift value delivered to consumers in 2026. Nift also reported more than 80% year-over-year revenue growth and now powers more than 50 million gift opportunities each month.

Who did Nift hire in 2026?

Nift appointed three senior Revenue leaders: Marni Schapiro as SVP of Commercial Partnerships, North America, who joins from Block; Monica Telese as VP of Marketing, who joins from CVS Media Exchange; and Jon Westnedge as General Manager, EMEA, who joins from Taboola.

How fast is Nift growing in the UK?

Nift's UK revenue has grown 246% since the company launched in the market in January 2026. Jon Westnedge, formerly Global VP of Enterprise Sales at Taboola, now leads Nift's UK business as General Manager, EMEA.

Where does Nift operate?

Nift operates in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. The company is headquartered in Boston.

How is Nift different from traditional advertising or retail media?

Nift is built on consumer choice instead of interruption. Instead of serving ads, Nift lets customers pick a gift from a brand, so advertisers reach new customers who are open to hearing from them. Consumer platforms earn revenue in a way that strengthens their customer relationships.

Has Nift received industry recognition?

Nift has ranked on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list for two consecutive years, reflecting 1,111% revenue growth over three years.



About Nift

Nift helps consumer platforms and publishers create more value in every customer relationship through trusted, opt-in experiences that drive engagement, loyalty, and growth. Consumer platforms including Cash App, Klarna, Dell, Afterpay, Life360, iHeartMedia, Foot Locker, and ParkMobile partner with Nift to introduce customers to brands such as Disney, Sam's Club, and Fabletics. Each month, Nift facilitates more than 50 million customer engagement moments across the US, UK, Canada, and Australia. Nift has ranked on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 list for two consecutive years, reflecting 1,111% revenue growth over three years.

Media Contact

Kite Hill for Nift

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