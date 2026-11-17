MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The CB-1002 rugged System on Module combines Intel Tiger Lake hardware with real-time graphics software to deliver greater performance and flexibility for aerospace applications

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, and SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELIX Systems and Lynx are proud to present an integrated hardware and software platform that brings high-performance computing and safety-critical graphics to the aerospace market. Close collaboration has enabled seamless integration of ELIX's purpose-built CB-1002 system-on-module with Lynx's GPU software, supporting demanding display and processing requirements across civil and defense fixed-wing aircraft, rotorcraft and emerging platforms such as electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft (eVTOLs).

The CB-1002 is a rugged system-on-module built around the Intel Core i7-1186GRE Tiger Lake processor with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. Supporting Intel's Functional Safety architecture, the module disables automatic power and thermal throttling to maintain a fixed CPU operating frequency and support predictable execution. This approach gives aerospace developers greater control over processor performance when timing and determinism are essential.

An independent FPGA-based board controller supervises the processor, monitoring power, temperature and functional safety conditions. Together with a processor-independent watchdog, it supports fault detection and recovery, helping maintain safe processor operation.

Lynx supplies the software stack from the GPU to the CPU operating environment. At the graphics layer, Lynx CoreSuite 2.0 brings accelerated, safety-critical graphics to the module, with a Vulkan SC foundation for efficient GPU access and support for OpenGL SC 2.0 applications. Continuous GPU integrity monitoring reports failures to the application, supporting timely fault detection and mitigation. At the compute layer, LYNX MOSA.ic.AI provides a certifiable operating environment for compute workloads, including AI with deterministic inference. Together, they pair open-standard graphics interfaces with software designed for safety-critical deployment.

“The next generation of air mobility will depend on CPUs and GPUs working together predictably, from the cockpit display to onboard AI. Working with ELIX, we've brought LYNX MOSA.ic.AI, including CoreSuite's vulkan based safety-critical graphics, to hardware engineered for determinism. The result gives air mobility developers an open-standards foundation they can certify with confidence,” said Tim Reed, CEO at Lynx.

Together, the hardware and software provide a foundation for advanced cockpit displays, synthetic vision and airborne processing applications. DO-254 hardware and DO-178C software certification evidence packages are available with the platform to support certification up to DAL A for safety-critical functions.

By bringing processor supervision, predictable CPU operation and safety-critical graphics software into a coordinated platform, ELIX and Lynx give aerospace developers a foundation for the next generation of aircraft computing and display systems.

Contact ELIX at or Lynx at for more information about the combined platform and its certification evidence packages.

“We were thrilled to take on the challenge of tightly integrating hardware and software with Lynx, and we are delighted with the results. Together, we have delivered the pre-integrated foundation for safety-critical displays and processing systems in next-generation eVTOL air taxis and rotorcraft.” Eric Chaubert, CEO, ELIX Systems SA

About ELIX Systems

ELIX Systems is an independent Swiss provider of rugged mission computing for aerospace and defence. Its SummitX family of mission computers, modular processing boards and proprietary FPGA IP cores enable high-performance edge computing, advanced video processing, and AI-enabled applications in demanding environments. Combining powerful CPU/GPU and FPGA technologies with size, weight, and power (SWaP) optimized designs, ELIX delivers configurable, certification-ready platforms tailored to the requirements of OEMs and systems integrators.

Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, and certified to EN 9100, ELIX combines the flexibility of an independent technology provider with the quality and reliability required by aerospace programs. The company supports its customers throughout the complete product lifecycle.

About Lynx

Lynx delivers a safe, secure, and modular software platform for edge computing in aerospace, defense, industrial, and autonomous mission-critical systems. Purpose-built for real-time, mixed-criticality environments, Lynx enables CPU- and GPU-based workloads, including AI, to coexist without interference on a single mission computer. Its MOSA-aligned architecture reduces certification scope, accelerates deployment, and sustains systems across 10- to 30-year lifecycles. Backed by decades of proven deployment on the world's most demanding programs, Lynx enables engineers to build, certify, and deploy advanced mission-critical and AI-enabled applications across highly regulated industries. Visit to learn more.

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