MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Collaboration will connect Ozlo's growing sleep technology platform with Dreem Health's nationwide virtual sleep clinic, creating a pathway from better sleep at home to expert care when it's needed









BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozlo, the sleep technology company behind Ozlo Sleepbuds®, and Dreem Health, a virtual sleep clinic providing expert sleep care across all 50 states, today launched a strategic partnership designed to help more people understand their sleep challenges and access the right support to address them.

The collaboration brings together two complementary approaches to one of healthcare's most persistent challenges: helping people recognize when poor sleep may be more than a bad night, and making it easier to take the next step to accessible clinical care.

Ozlo makes Sleepbuds, ultra-small earbuds built for all-night comfort, helping people address common nighttime disruptions including snoring partners, environmental noise, and racing thoughts. Dreem Health provides access to licensed sleep providers through virtual care, including evaluation, at-home sleep testing when appropriate, and treatment pathways for conditions including snoring, obstructive sleep apnea, insomnia, and restless legs syndrome.

“Millions of people know they aren't sleeping well, but they don't necessarily know why or what they should do about it,” said Charles Taylor, President and Co-Founder of Ozlo.“Ozlo was built to make better sleep achievable every night. Our partnership with Dreem Health gives us an opportunity to go further by helping people recognize when there may be a bigger sleep issue at play and providing a simple path to clinical care.”

The companies will initially focus on sleep education and awareness, connecting Ozlo customers with expert resources and access to licensed sleep specialists through Dreem Health, while introducing Dreem Health patients to Ozlo's sleep technology as another tool to support better sleep. Together, the companies aim to create a more connected path between everyday sleep support and clinical sleep care.

Over time, Ozlo and Dreem Health plan to explore deeper ways to help people move from understanding their sleep to taking action, including educational screening experiences and more integrated pathways to appropriate sleep care.

“Most people live with poor sleep for years before they ever talk to a clinician, and by then it's affecting their health, work, and relationships,” said Laurent Martinot, CEO and Founder of Sunrise.“Ozlo reaches people at the moment they decide to do something about their sleep quality. Our job is to make sure that if there's a medical reason behind it, the next step is just as easy: a virtual visit with a licensed provider, a home sleep test, and a treatment plan in weeks, not months.”

The partnership reflects a shared belief that improving sleep requires more than simply measuring it. By combining consumer sleep technology, education, and access to clinical expertise, Ozlo and Dreem Health aim to make the journey from 'I'm not sleeping well' to 'I know what to do about it' significantly easier.

To learn more about the Ozlo and Dreem Health partnership and explore resources for better sleep and sleep health, visit here.

About Ozlo

Ozlo is a sleep technology company dedicated to helping people achieve deep, restorative rest through science-backed innovation and thoughtful design. Founded by former Bose engineers, Ozlo creates products designed specifically for sleep. Its flagship Sleepbuds® combine engineered audio, intelligent noise masking, and all-night comfort to help people quiet the noise that keeps them awake and sleep better night after night. To learn more, visit .

About Sunrise Group & Dreem Health

Founded in 2015, Sunrise Group® is a sleep technology company developing innovative solutions to support the evaluation and management of sleep health. Dreem Health is a virtual sleep clinic that uses Sunrise technology to connect patients with licensed healthcare professionals who independently evaluate, diagnose, and treat sleep disorders. Sunrise's international team is taking on one of healthcare's biggest challenges: making quality sleep care accessible to the estimated 1+ billion people who still lack it. To learn more about Sunrise and Dreem Health, visit us.hellosunrise.com and dreemhealth.com.

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