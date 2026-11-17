MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Approximately $24 million scheduled for delivery in 2027; Company continues to expect 2026 revenue and net income to exceed 2025 levels

RISHON LE ZION, Israel, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. ("BOS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BOSC), an integrator of supply chain technologies for the aerospace, defense, industrial and retail sectors, announced today that its contracted backlog reached a record $35 million as of September 30, 2026, up 45% from $24 million as of December 31, 2025. Approximately $11 million of the backlog is scheduled for delivery in the fourth quarter of 2026 and approximately $24 million in 2027. The backlog does not include orders received and delivered within the same quarter.

Eyal Cohen, BOS Chief Executive Officer, said:“The 45% increase in our backlog since the beginning of the year, to a record $35 million, was driven primarily by orders from our defense customers. With approximately $24 million already scheduled for delivery in 2027, we have significant visibility into next year. We continue to see sustained demand from defense manufacturers in Israel and abroad, and we believe that BOS is well positioned to benefit from this demand.”

2026 Outlook

The Company continues to expect full-year 2026 revenue and net income to exceed 2025 levels of $51 million and $3.6 million, respectively.

Third Quarter 2026 Results and Conference Call

BOS will release its third quarter 2026 financial results before the market opens on Monday, November 30, 2026. The Company will host a video conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. ET.

To access the video conference meeting, please click on the following link:

For those unable to participate, a recording of the meeting will be available the next day on the BOS website.

About BOS

BOS integrates cutting-edge technologies to streamline and enhance supply chain operations for global customers in the aerospace, defense, industrial and retail sectors. The Company operates three specialized divisions:



Supply Chain Division: Distributes and integrates franchised electronic components directly into customers' products.

RFID Division: Optimizes customers' inventory management through state-of-the-art marking and tracking solutions, ensuring real-time visibility and control. Intelligent Robotics Division: Automates industrial and logistics inventory processes through advanced robotics technologies, improving efficiency and precision.

For more information on BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd., visit

Safe Harbor Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current views with respect to future events and financial performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of BOS. These risk factors and uncertainties include, amongst others, the dependency of sales being generated from one or a few major customers, the uncertainty of BOS being able to maintain current gross profit margins, inability to keep up or ahead of technology and to succeed in a highly competitive industry, inability to maintain marketing and distribution arrangements and to expand our overseas markets, uncertainty with respect to the prospects of legal claims against BOS, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations, general worldwide economic conditions, the effect of the ongoing armed conflict and security conditions in Israel and in the region, the continued availability of financing for working capital purposes and to refinance outstanding indebtedness, the risk that customer orders, including those included in the backlog described herein, may be delayed, modified or canceled prior to completion of delivery; and additional risks and uncertainties detailed in BOS' periodic reports and registration statements filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. BOS undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any such forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

CONTACT: Contacts: Eyal Cohen, CEO BOS | +972-542525925 |...