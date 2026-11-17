MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Following expansion into more than 110 product categories, the tech-driven returns recommerce marketplace makes it easier than ever to discover new deals, shop top brands for up to 70% off, and never miss a great find

KANNAPOLIS, N.C., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- REBEL, the leading B-Corp certified recommerce marketplace for returned and excess goods, today announced the official launch of its new mobile shopping app, bringing its rapidly expanding selection of top brands and unbeatable deals directly to consumers' pockets. As consumers increasingly turn to their phones to discover products and shop on the go, REBEL is making deal hunting more convenient than ever. Available on the App Store on iOS and Android, the app introduces a more immediate, personalized way to shop REBEL's constantly changing inventory, with notifications for new deals, restocked favorites and exclusive flash sales.

The launch marks the latest milestone in REBEL's evolution from a destination for discounted baby gear into a comprehensive shopping marketplace offering quality-checked, never-used returns and overstock products spanning more than 110 product categories. Following a $25 million Series B funding round in November 2025, REBEL has accelerated its expansion into consumer electronics, home goods, furniture, pantry essentials, and more, offering shoppers access to products from over 3,000 brands at up to 70% off retail prices.

With new products dropping every 15 minutes across REBEL's marketplace, there's always something new to discover. Launching ahead of the peak holiday season, the app gives deal-conscious consumers a way to stay connected to REBEL's constantly changing inventory, whether they're shopping for gifts, everyday essentials or an unexpected find.

"Our mission has always been simple: you shouldn't have to overpay for amazing products," said Emily Hosie, Founder and CEO of REBEL. "There's a real thrill in finding something you love from a brand you trust at a price you can't believe, and we wanted to make that experience even easier. With new deals arriving throughout the day, timing is everything. Our app brings REBEL directly into shoppers' pockets, helping them discover new favorites, get notified when something they've been waiting for is back, and never miss out on an incredible find."

The app is designed to make deal hunting more seamless, with features including:



Exclusive deal notifications: Stay informed as fresh inventory arrives throughout the day.

Wishlist and restock alerts: Get notified when previously sold-out favorites become available again, giving shoppers an opportunity to act quickly on limited inventory.

VIP flash sales: Access timely promotions and special shopping opportunities, including flash sales for REBEL's VIP customers. Shopping on the go: Browse and shop REBEL's growing selection of quality-checked, open-box and overstock products directly from a mobile device.



Developed by REBEL's team across the U.S. and Canada, the app marks the company's latest investment in making smarter shopping more accessible. It also builds on advancements in REBEL Intelligence, its proprietary AI-powered technology that automates product listings and pricing, helping bring quality-checked returns back to market faster and at scale. As REBEL continues to grow, the company expects to keep more than 50 million pounds of products out of landfills in 2026, more than double its impact from the previous year.

ABOUT REBEL

REBEL is where the brands you actually want show up at prices that feel like a win. We bring together top brands and standout savings, so you don't have to choose between getting what you want and paying a price you feel good about. By partnering with top brands and retailers to source never-used returned and overstock products shoppers can find top brands you already know and love-across baby gear, home, snacks, and everyday essentials-at up to 70% off retail. Real brands. Real savings. No guesswork. As the only certified B-Corp in returns recommerce, REBEL will keep more than 50 million pounds of product out of landfills this year.

Kate Hanick,...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at