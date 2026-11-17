MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Job profile engine inside the Payscale Intelligence Cloud connects compensation and HR teams to build, level, describe, and classify jobs in one governed profile.

Boston, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payscale, the leading provider of compensation intelligence solutions, launched JobNav, a job profile engine that keeps every job in an organization current, consistent, and connected to the pay decisions built on it. Part of the Payscale Intelligence Cloud, JobNav operates as one governed source of truth to power benchmarking, compensation planning, and hiring.

Work is changing faster than job architecture can keep up. AI is reshaping roles, with 61% of employers rewriting job descriptions due to AI transformation according to Payscale's AI Workforce Impact Report. Structures built years ago start to drift the moment dozens of people begin copying, editing, and creating job descriptions in spreadsheets and word processing documents. Without governance, pay decisions get priced against jobs that have changed or no longer exist.

“HR teams treat the job description as a hiring formality. We write it once, file it away, and forget it. Yet every raise, promotion, offer, and audit depends on them being accurate,” Payscale Chief Business Operations and HR Officer Lexi Clarke said.“JobNav creates a living job architecture that keeps HR, talent acquisition, and comp pros working from the same job and not a stale description.”

The tool helps organizations govern the job at the center of every pay decision. Every change is tracked and approved, so organizations can show who changed what and when. That job feeds benchmarking and pricing in Ascent and job postings in JobNav Recruiter.

JobNav helps organizations:



Price the job as it exists today. One current version of every job replaces scattered spreadsheets and outdated documents.

Track every change and keep processes defensible. Version history and audit trails show who changed what and when. Leveling templates keep profiles consistent.

Keep every team working from the same job. JobNav fits into the systems you already use, so HR, recruiting, and the business share the same information. Create a foundation for every pay decision to stand on. A governed job is what you price, offer, and audit against. Comp teams have a defensible base for raises and pay conversations. FLSA questionnaire and dashboard surface classification risk early.

JobNav is part of the Payscale Intelligence Cloud, a connected portfolio of compensation solutions designed to bring compensation intelligence into the decisions that shape hiring, pay, retention, and business performance.

Learn more about Payscale JobNav.

About Payscale

Payscale is the pioneer of compensation intelligence, helping organizations make smarter pay decisions that drive business performance. For more than 20 years, Payscale has combined trusted market data with AI-powered technology to deliver actionable insights that turn pay from a cost into a catalyst for growth. The Payscale Intelligence Cloud portfolio of solutions - Ascent, JobNav, and Paycycle - empowers top companies and businesses like Cintas, Leidos, Chipotle, Ohio State University, and TJX Companies.

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