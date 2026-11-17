NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attain, the purchase intelligence layer providing an unmatched view of the consumer economy, today announced its role as the foundational data partner of The Trade Desk's Open Measurement framework, helping shape how real-world outcomes can inform future campaign planning.

Open Measurement will launch later this quarter and is designed to give advertisers an objective view of what drives business growth and give publishers full credit for the value their media creates.

Attain's transaction data is sourced directly from millions of consumers with their permission, with no dependence on retailer data feeds, panel projections or survey recall. It captures observed purchases in real time across every merchant and category, from CPG and retail to QSR, travel, e-commerce and beyond, connecting marketing investment to what people bought, wherever they bought it.

“Advertisers want to know what their media actually drove, and that answer starts with real transaction data,” said Brian Mandelbaum, CEO and co-founder, Attain.“No single platform or brand has the complete picture. Attain brings an independent view of real consumer spending that connects media investment to business outcomes, helping advertisers invest with confidence and publishers get credit for the value they create. But the real opportunity goes beyond measuring what happened. It's using that same purchase intelligence to inform what happens next, so every campaign can make the next one smarter.”

As the early design partner with The Trade Desk, Attain is contributing its permissioned transaction data as a foundational input to Open Measurement's methodology. This initiative represents a step toward a more connected approach to advertising, where real-world outcomes can inform not only how media is valued, but how future investments are planned and optimized.

“Last-click and last-view measurement reward whatever ad ran closest to the purchase and take credit for sales that were often going to happen anyway. That's left branding underfunded for years, because the premium media where brands actually get built rarely gets credit for the heavy lifting,” said Kristi Argyilan, Chief Commercial Officer, The Trade Desk.“Open Measurement is built on real transactions, not self-graded homework, and Attain's purchase data is a big part of why we can say that. Together we're setting a new standard for advertising accountability.”

About Attain

Attain is the most trusted and comprehensive source for permissioned, real-time transaction data in the United States. By connecting directly with over 15 million consumers, Attain delivers unmatched accuracy and scale across audience activation, insights, in-flight optimization and measurement, helping marketers tie media investment to real-world sales outcomes. Attain's portfolio of owned and operated apps, spanning financial wellness and shopping rewards, empowers consumers to receive everyday value in exchange for explicit permission to use their data for research, insights and targeted advertising. For more information, visit attainoutcomes.com.

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