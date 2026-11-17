HBADA Launches U.S. Black Friday Savings: Up To 47% Off Ergonomic Chairs, Plus An Extra 5% Off
|Model / Configuration
|Offer Period
|Sale Price (USD)
|With Extra 5% Code
|Shop Links / Codes
|E3 Pro / Without Footrest
|Nov 16–30
| $469
| $445.55
| Official Store
Code: GLOBEE3
|E3 Pro / With Footrest
|Nov 16–30
| $509
| $483.55
| Official Store
Code: GLOBEE3
|E3 Ultra Gen 5
|Nov 16–30
| $698
| $663.10
| Official Store
Code: GLOBEE3
Amazon
Code: GLOBEE3
|X7 Gray
|Nov 16–30
| $1,099
| $1,044.05
| Official Store
Code: GLOBEE3
Amazon
Code: GLOBEE3
|X7 Black
|Nov 27–30
| $1,199
| $1,139.05
| Official Store
Code: GLOBEE3
Amazon
Code: GLOBEE3
Buying a Chair as a Holiday Gift?
Before ordering for someone else, check the chair's dimensions against their desk and ask which features they want. Some will prefer manual adjustments; others may value a footrest or built-in massage. The price table above separates the configurations so shoppers can compare the actual cost.
Warranty, Returns and U.S. Delivery
For hbada.com purchases only: E3 and X7 chairs include up to five years of warranty coverage, depending on the component, and a 30-day return window from receipt, subject to the applicable policies.
Free shipping is available to eligible U.S. addresses, with standard delivery estimated at two to five business days. Gift buyers are encouraged to order early and check the current delivery estimate at checkout.
Find Your Seat Before the Sale Ends
Shop the HBADA Black Friday Offers through November 30. Choose your model and configuration using the links above, and check stock and dispatch details before ordering.
Prices apply to the listed models and configurations during the stated dates, subject to availability. Applicable taxes and any shipping charges are shown at checkout. Warranty duration varies by component under the published warranty policy. Change-of-mind returns may incur return-shipping charges. Regional shipping exclusions apply, and Black Friday demand may extend delivery estimates. Amazon orders follow the applicable seller and Amazon policies.
About HBADA
HBADA develops ergonomic chairs for home and office use, with a range spanning manually adjustable seating and smart models with adaptive lumbar tracking. Its E3 and X7 collections offer different combinations of support, adjustability and comfort features for desk work and time spent relaxing. For more information, visit .
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