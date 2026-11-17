MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq), a manufacturer and trader of stainless steel and carbon steel flanges and fittings products, a trader of coal, and an operations manager in computing infrastructure, today announced that its computing infrastructure subsidiary, Asia AI Data Centre & Quantum Technology Co., Ltd ("AI Data Quant Tech"), has signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement (the "Agreement") with Shenzhen Zhicheng Computing Network Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zhicheng Computing"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Shenzhen Smart City Technology Development Group Co., Ltd. ("Shenzhen Smart City Group"), and Shanghai Turing Quantum Computing Technology Co., Ltd ("TuringQ").

The Agreement brings together Zhicheng Computing's computing infrastructure and operations expertise, TuringQ's photonic quantum computing technology, and AI Data Quant Tech's procurement and funding coordination capabilities. The parties intend to explore commercial operating models for quantum computing and support its deployment and industry applications in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and across China. The Agreement follows Luda Technology's previously executed share purchase agreement to acquire a 55% interest in AI Data Quant Tech and supports the Company's strategy of expanding into AI and advanced computing infrastructure, as well as the growth of its newly acquired subsidiary.

Complementary Roles in Quantum Computing Deployment

Under the Agreement, the parties envisage the following division of responsibilities, subject to separate agreements for individual projects:



Zhicheng Computing would primarily provide deployment sites, supporting infrastructure, and computing operations services.

TuringQ would primarily provide quantum computing equipment, software, and technical services, including support for quantum computing system integration and deployment. AI Data Quant Tech would primarily coordinate procurement and funding activities and, together with Zhicheng Computing, promote quantum computing services, coordinate computing resources, and explore opportunities in research, innovation, and industry applications.



The parties plan to establish regular coordination covering procurement forecasts, capacity reservations, delivery schedules, facility compatibility, operations and technical matters, with designated representatives responsible for day-to-day implementation.

Agreement Terms

The Agreement has an initial term of three years executed by all three parties and renews automatically for an additional three years unless termination is proposed in accordance with its terms. Except for its confidentiality provisions, the Agreement records the parties' intentions and does not create enforceable commitments to purchase equipment, supply products or provide services. Specific projects require separately negotiated and signed implementation agreements. The Agreement does not specify a committed investment amount, equipment purchase volume, or guaranteed revenue, and there can be no assurance that it will result in definitive project agreements or commercial operations.

Management Commentary

Mr. Ma Biu, Chief Executive Officer of Luda Technology, said: "This Agreement advances our efforts to develop an operating platform for AI and advanced computing infrastructure as it brings together Zhicheng Computing's infrastructure capabilities, TuringQ's quantum computing technology and AI Data Quant Tech's procurement coordination and operational expertise. Our focus is now on the practical work needed to turn computing technology into usable services, from equipment deployment and supporting facilities to ongoing operations. We look forward to working with the parties to evaluate commercially viable projects and develop opportunities in the Greater Bay Area, supporting Luda Technology's longer-term business diversification."

About Shenzhen Smart City Group and Zhicheng Computing

Shenzhen Smart City Technology Development Group Co., Ltd. ("Shenzhen Smart City Group") is a municipal state-owned enterprise wholly owned and directly supervised by Shenzhen's State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission. The Group develops and operates digital infrastructure and provides integrated solutions for smart cities and digital government, spanning cloud networks, computing infrastructure, digital twins and data platforms. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Zhicheng Computing, focuses on computing network infrastructure and operations, large AI model platform services and industry-specific AI solutions. For more information, please visit .

About TuringQ

Founded in 2021 by Shanghai Jiao Tong University Professor Xianmin Jin, TuringQ is a photonic quantum computing company whose technology originated from the university's Integrated Quantum Information Technologies research center. Its capabilities span photonic chip design and fabrication, quantum computing system integration, software and algorithms, and hybrid quantum-classical computing. Its products include TuringQ Gen2 photonic quantum computing systems and the DeepQuantum software platform. TuringQ focuses on advancing commercial quantum computing applications in areas including financial technology, biomedicine and artificial intelligence. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the proposed cooperation, equipment deployment, quantum computing services, commercial applications and the Company's diversification strategy. These statements reflect current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Such risks include whether the parties enter into definitive project agreements; the availability of funding, suitable facilities and technical resources; equipment integration and operational performance; regulatory requirements; customer demand and commercial viability; Further risks are described in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

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Luda Technology Group Limited

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