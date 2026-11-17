MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opensity Solutions, the leading tech-enabled managed services provider supporting professional services firms and corporations, today announced that Vikram Ashok has joined its board.

Leading organizations rely on Opensity to power the operations that drive their business. By combining integrated platforms, automation and deep subject matter expertise, Opensity helps clients transform how work gets done, cut costs and accelerate growth. Ashok is a technology entrepreneur and private equity investor who founded an AI-powered talent platform and built it from launch through strategic acquisition. He joins the board to help Opensity scale its technology and expand its impact for clients.

“Vikram has built and scaled a technology-enabled services business from the ground up, and he understands what it takes to deliver expert talent and consistent outcomes to the world's largest organizations,” says Michelle Deichmeister, CEO of Opensity Solutions.“His experience as a technology operator, combined with his background in private equity, will be invaluable as we continue to invest in AI, automation and the capabilities our clients rely on.”

“Opensity is redefining how complex enterprises get work done, and that requires leaders who have done it before,” says Chris Petrini-Poli, Executive Chair.“Vikram grew Graphite into a profitable technology platform serving hundreds of Fortune 1000 clients before its acquisition. His perspective on scaling an AI-powered services model strengthens our board as we execute our long-term growth strategy.”

Ashok joins an accomplished board that brings together leaders with deep experience across global law firms, professional services, technology, private equity and business transformation. Together, the board provides strategic perspective as Opensity continues to scale its platform, expand its capabilities and drive long-term growth.

About Vikram Ashok

Ashok is Managing Partner of Cloverdale Capital, a private investment firm focused on investing in technology-enabled services businesses. Previously, he founded Graphite in 2015 and served as its Chief Executive Officer for 11 years. Graphite is an AI-powered on-demand talent platform that connects Fortune 1000 companies with independent consultants, executives and experts for short-term work. Under his leadership, Graphite grew from $0 to $20 million in annual revenue and profitability, serving hundreds of Fortune 1000 clients through a network of more than 13,000 experts and a proprietary AI-powered technology platform. In 2026, Graphite was acquired by Toptal, the eighth-largest talent platform in the world.

Before founding Graphite, Ashok was a private equity investor at Quilvest Capital Partners, a global investment firm with more than $7 billion in assets under management, where he executed leveraged buyouts of middle market businesses across industries.

About Opensity Solutions

Opensity Solutions is the largest tech‐enabled managed services provider supporting leading corporations, law firms, financial institutions and professional services firms. Opensity provides integrated operational platforms, automation and advisory services that enable clients to modernize operating models, reduce cost and accelerate growth. Its capabilities include IT and technology solutions, document processing and administrative support, marketing and communications, billing and AP/AR services, records and information governance, workflow automation, consulting and hospitality and facilities services. For more information, visit opensitysolutions.com.

Press Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Opensity

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