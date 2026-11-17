MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dam rehabilitation will strengthen hydraulic performance, safety and long-term resilience of a critical community water asset

WAKE FOREST, N.C., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Town of Wake Forest selected Zachry Construction Corporation to serve as prime contractor for the $7.63 million Wake Forest Dam Improvements project, an effort designed to strengthen the safety, performance and long-term resilience of the Wake Forest Reservoir dam and associated infrastructure.

The project will rehabilitate key components of the existing reservoir facility, improving dam safety, hydraulic performance and drainage capability while enhancing public access amenities. Zachry's scope includes rehabilitation of the dam embankment, reconstruction of the spillway, demolition of the existing treatment facility and related site improvements.

“Water infrastructure like the Wake Forest Reservoir plays an important role in the communities it serves, and maintaining these assets for the long term requires careful planning and execution,” said Joe Tabeling, project manager for Zachry Construction Corporation.“Our team brings Zachry's experience with complex dam and water infrastructure work to deliver improvements that prioritize safety, quality and the reservoir's long-term performance.”

Construction is expected to begin Fall of 2026, with completion scheduled for Fall of 2027. Rehabilitation of an existing dam requires coordination across multiple construction disciplines while working within the constraints of an operating public asset. Zachry's approach will draw on the company's heavy civil and water infrastructure capabilities to manage the embankment, spillway, demolition and sitework scopes while maintaining a strong focus on safe execution and enduring quality.

Zachry Construction has extensive experience constructing, expanding and rehabilitating dams, spillways and related water infrastructure. Projects such as the Lake Dunlap Dam and Spillgate Replacement, Cherokee Tree Farm South Dam, Wesley Seale Dam, and other complex water projects included spillgate replacement, dam armoring, embankment and spillway construction, outlet facilities and other specialized heavy civil work.

The Wake Forest Dam Improvements project builds on Zachry's experience while supporting the Town's investment in the long-term reliability and resilience of an important community asset.

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About Zachry Construction Corporation

As a third-generation, privately held family company with more than a century of experience, Zachry Construction has successfully delivered more than 6,000 large-scale and complex projects. Specializing in heavy/highway, underground utilities, water infrastructure, and civil sitework, Zachry consistently provides value through operational excellence, innovation and ingenuity, and enduring quality. Zachry's uncommon grit ensures that no project goes unfinished, while its ability to reimagine complex projects enables the company to deliver innovative solutions. Above all, Zachry partners with clients to unearth opportunity, enhancing environments and improving the lives of the communities it serves. Zachry Construction is a subsidiary of Zachry Corporation. To learn more, visit .

Media Contact:

TruePoint Communications for Zachry Construction Corporation

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Zachry Construction to Deliver Critical Improvements at Wake Forest Reservoir

CONTACT: Meagan Byrne Zachry Construction Corporation 914-374-2662...