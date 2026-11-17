MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The new cooling hybrid mattress collection helps sleepers stay cool and comfortable all night long, with three set comfort options, exceptional value and free shipping, and trusted Sleep Number quality







MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sleep Number today announced the launch of the new True Temp Zone Collection, its first-ever cooling hybrid mattress collection designed to help more people sleep comfortably through the night. Designed with premium cooling materials, breathable foam and pressure-relieving coils, the collection helps sleepers stay cool, comfortable and supported night after night. Starting at $1,499* (Queen), the new collection brings Sleep Number's trusted sleep expertise to more customers with three comfort options: Firm, Medium and Plush. Every True Temp Zone mattress ships free within 1-2 business days** for a convenient, hassle-free setup experience. Built on nearly 40 years of innovation, the True Temp Zone Collection makes exceptional cooling comfort more accessible than ever.

Designed for Cooler, More Comfortable Sleep

Few things can disrupt a good night's sleep like overheating. The True Temp Zone Collection was designed to help sleepers stay comfortably cool from the moment they climb into bed until morning. Each mattress combines multiple cooling technologies that work together to help move heat away from the body and create a more comfortable sleep environment:



A cool-to-the-touch cover that provides instant cooling comfort

A breathable foam layer designed to enhance airflow without trapping heat Cooling bands draw heat away for 12+ hours for cool, restful sleep***



"Temperature plays a critical role in how well we sleep, and everyone deserves access to comfortable, restorative sleep at the temperature that's right for them," said Linda Findley, President and CEO of Sleep Number. "We've taken everything we've learned about firmness and cooling over nearly 40 years and brought it together in three new beds, each offering a different level of firmness and exceptional cooling for a better night's sleep. Whether someone is shopping for a traditional mattress or the personalized experience of our core mattresses, we're giving them more ways to find the sleep solution that's right for them."

A Simpler Way to Find the Right Mattress

Not everyone likes the same mattress feel. That's why the True Temp Zone Collection is available in three comfort options. Whether a sleeper prefers firm support, balanced comfort or plush cushioning, finding the right fit that best matches their sleep style, preferences and support needs is simple.

The collection introduces three models that scale in profile height:



True Temp Zone Firm : Designed for back and stomach sleepers who prefer a firmer feel and enhanced support, starting at $1,499 (Queen)

True Temp Zone Medium: Provides balanced comfort and support for sleepers who change positions throughout the night, starting at $1,699 (Queen) True Temp Zone Plush: Offers enhanced cushioning and pressure relief, making it ideal for side sleepers, starting at $1,899 (Queen)



Shop In Store or Online Now

Starting at $1,499, the True Temp Zone Collection makes it easy to enjoy cooling comfort from the brand trusted for better sleep. Every mattress includes free, one to two-day day shipping, a 100-night trial and a 10-year warranty.

The Collection is available now at SleepNumber.com and in Sleep Number stores nationwide. A visit to a Sleep Number® store offers a personalized shopping experience. Through interactive product experiences and one-on-one guidance from knowledgeable sleep professionals, shoppers can explore solutions tailored to their unique sleep needs and budget.

*Prices higher in AK and HI.

**Subject to product availability. Applies to True Temp Zone mattress purchases only.

***Based on testing comparing products with cooling bands to those without.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number is the leader in personalized sleep wellness. With a portfolio of mattresses, bases, bedding and furniture offering a range of comfort and technology features like adjustable firmness, pressure-relieving support and temperature balancing comfort, Sleep Number helps customers find the sleep experience that's right for them. Backed by almost 40 years of innovation, 1,000+ patents and patents pending, and billions of hours of sleep data, Sleep Number has brought personalized sleep to more than 16 million people.

Sleep Number mattresses, bases, bedding, and furniture are available at its stores nationwide and at SleepNumber.com.

Media Contacts

Nichole Teixeira, ...

FAQ

What is the Sleep Number True Temp Zone Collection?

The Sleep Number True Temp Zone Collection is Sleep Number's first cooling hybrid mattress collection. Designed to help people sleep comfortably through the night, the collection combines premium cooling materials, breathable foam and supportive coils. It is available in three comfort options: Firm, Medium and Plush.

Why did Sleep Number launch a hybrid mattress collection?

At Sleep Number, we believe everyone deserves the opportunity to experience quality sleep. That's why we continue to listen to our customers and evolve our offerings to meet a wider range of needs, lifestyles and budgets. With the True Temp Zone Collection, we have created more ways for customers to take the next step toward better sleep. Designed as an alternative to our core adjustable firmness beds, this collection offers a simplified sleep solution that combines comfort, quality and value.

Who is the True Temp Zone Collection designed for?

The True Temp Zone Collection helps more customers experience the quality and trust of Sleep Number at a price point that fits their needs. It is ideal for customers who:



Prefer a traditional mattress experience,

Want a cooling and breathable solution,

Are seeking a more budget-friendly option,

Want comfort, durability, and value in one solution,

Need a mattress for a guest room, child, student, vacation home or Are looking for a simple, easy-to-shop or ship, sleep solution



What makes the True Temp Zone Collection different from other Sleep Number mattresses?

Unlike Sleep Number's ComfortMode, ComfortNext and Climate Collections, which feature adjustable firmness, the True Temp Zone Collection offers set firmness levels in a traditional hybrid mattress design. The collection is designed for shoppers who want premium cooling comfort, trusted Sleep Number innovation and a simpler mattress shopping experience at a more accessible premium price point.

Is Sleep Number moving away from adjustable comfort mattresses?

Adjustable firmness remains the foundation of our portfolio and a key differentiator that sets Sleep Number apart. The True Temp Zone Collection gives us another way to meet customer needs, whether by providing a solution for those who prefer a more traditional mattress feel or by helping customers compare options and confidently choose the benefits of adjustable comfort.

How does the True Temp Zone Collection help people sleep cooler?

Engineered for temperature comfort, the True Temp Zone collection combines advanced cooling materials and breathable design elements to deliver both an instantly cool-to-the-touch feel and all-night cooling benefits. Together, these innovations help move heat and humidity away from the body, creating a more comfortable sleep environment from the moment you lie down until you wake up.

Why is temperature important for sleep?

Temperature plays an important role in sleep quality. Many people struggle with sleeping hot, which can make it harder to fall asleep, stay asleep and achieve restorative rest. The True Temp Zone Collection was designed to address this common sleep challenge with multiple layers of cooling technology.

Is Sleep Number a leader in temperature innovation?

Yes. For nearly 40 years, Sleep Number has helped people sleep better through continuous innovation. The True Temp Zone Collection expands the company's temperature portfolio and builds on decades of experience developing sleep solutions designed to help people stay comfortable throughout the night.

Is the True Temp Zone Collection a good option for hot sleepers?

Yes. The collection was specifically designed to help address one of the most common barriers to quality sleep, sleeping hot. Multiple cooling technologies work together to help sleepers stay cool and comfortable throughout the night.

How much does the True Temp Zone Collection cost?

Queen-size pricing starts at:



True Temp Zone Firm: $1,499

True Temp Zone Medium: $1,699 True Temp Zone Plush: $1,899



Why should I visit a Sleep Number store?

Sleep Number stores offer a personalized shopping experience designed to help customers find the right sleep solution for their needs and budget. Visitors can:



Receive a complimentary pressure mapping session

Discover their ideal Sleep Number® setting

Explore interactive product experiences Get one-on-one guidance from knowledgeable sleep professionals



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at