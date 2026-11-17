MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., and RESTON, Va., Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Department of War's GigEagle, Eightfold.ai and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, today announced the signing of a Production Other Transaction Authority (OTA) agreement, marking the program's broadest contract vehicle to date. The multi-year production OTA postures GigEagle's talent matching platform, a successful Defense Innovation Unit prototype, to scale across the DoW and make it accessible to Federal mission partners.

“This contract vehicle facilitates the expansion of GigEagle's talent intelligence technology across the Department of War, fully aligned with the Secretary's acquisition reform principles of commercial-first, speed-first,” said GigEagle Director Brig. Gen. Michael McGinley.“Where GigEagle today leverages the military and private-sector expertise of Guard and Reserve members for short-term, project-based roles, scaling its use to new user populations and applications across the Department operationalizes Super Intelligence at the intersection of talent, mission and speed, applying America's best talent to its toughest national security problem sets.”

The Production OTA will provide GigEagle with production-scale capabilities, expanding deployment across the DoW and opening the technology to Federal mission partners. Through the agreement, participating organizations will be able to leverage GigEagle's talent-matching capabilities to identify and connect specialized talent with critical mission requirements. Eightfold.ai will support the effort through its Talent Intelligence Platform and Super Intelligence (SI) capabilities, providing advanced skills intelligence and talent-matching technology to enhance GigEagle's ability to understand skills, identify relevant expertise and connect talent to mission needs. Carahsoft will support the program as a Government technology and contracting partner, providing the acquisition and distribution infrastructure to help make these capabilities available to Government agencies and facilitate broader adoption across Federal mission partners.

“GigEagle demonstrates how talent intelligence can transform the way organizations identify and mobilize critical skills to meet mission requirements,” said Varun Kacholia, cofounder and Chief Technology Officer at Eightfold.ai.“Eightfold is proud to support this effort through our Talent Intelligence Platform, enabling a more dynamic, skills-based approach to talent discovery and matching. Together with GigEagle and Carahsoft, we're helping connect people and their capabilities to the missions where they can make the greatest impact.”

GigEagle is a talent matching platform designed to help the DoW identify and connect specialized skills and expertise to critical mission requirements. By leveraging data, skills-based matching and super intelligence, GigEagle provides mission leaders with greater visibility into the talent available across the military ecosystem and helps identify individuals whose experience and capabilities align with specific operational needs. The platform is designed to make it easier for organizations to discover and mobilize talent for emerging and time-sensitive missions, including expertise that may not be readily apparent through traditional personnel classifications or occupational specialties.

“Carahsoft is proud to support GigEagle and Eightfold.ai in bringing innovative talent intelligence and SI capabilities to the Department of War and Federal mission partners,” said Craig P. Abod, Carahsoft President.“Our role is to help bridge the gap between innovative technology and Government adoption by providing the contracting, procurement and distribution resources needed to make these capabilities accessible to Government agencies. This Production OTA creates an important pathway for GigEagle and Eightfold.ai to scale their solutions and help Government organizations more rapidly identify the specialized talent and skills needed to support critical missions.”

Eightfold.ai's solutions are available through Carahsoft's GigEagle Production OT, GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303 and E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (703) 871-8545 or .... Learn more about Eightfold.ai's solutions here.

About GigEagle

GigEagle is the Department of War's first SI-native Joint Talent Intelligence Platform connecting Reserve Component members with short-term, project-based roles aligned with their military and private-sector expertise. GigEagle's technology optimizes talent employment by enabling leaders to see, organize, engage, and develop talent with skills-based clarity. Learn more at .

Contact

Lt Col Meredith M. Kirchoff, USAF

Communications & Engagements

America's Talent Arsenal | GigEagle

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About Eightfold.ai

Eightfold is the agentic talent intelligence company that gives every HR leader, recruiter, and people manager the intelligence to see, develop, and deploy the full depth of talent around them. Talent Intelligence, human-led. For more information, visit .

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About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at .

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

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