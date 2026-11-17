MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) All 29 eligible ACPNY medical offices earned PCMH recognition, reflecting a sustained commitment to coordinated, patient-centered care

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdvantageCare Physicians (ACPNY), one of the largest primary and specialty care practices in the New York metropolitan area, announced that its 29 eligible medical offices have earned Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) recognition from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA). All 29 eligible ACPNY medical offices have maintained PCMH recognition for eight consecutive years.

Established in 2018, the New York State Patient-Centered Medical Home (NYS PCMH) Recognition Program was developed by the New York State Department of Health (NYSDOH) and NCQA to strengthen primary care across the state. NYS PCMH recognition is awarded at the practice-level, reflecting the standards for coordinated, patient-centered care.

“I'm especially proud of our local care teams who demonstrate every day that we can deliver exceptional primary and specialty care in the settings that best suit our patients' evolving needs,” said ACPNY's President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Navarra Rodriguez.“At ACPNY, we continue to look at the entire care continuum, and this recognition speaks to our commitment to confronting the complex realities keeping our patients from better health.”

Since first earning NYS PCMH recognition in 2018, ACPNY has continued to expand its whole-person care model, integrating care management, population health management, data analytics, health technology, and behavioral health services across its physician-led practice. Through ACPNY's team-based approach, care professionals coordinate follow-up activities and address patient needs outside the exam room, allowing providers to focus on clinical care and shared decision-making during appointments.

In 2025, ACPNY expanded its health-related social needs screening process to patients across insurance coverage types to help care teams proactively identify barriers to health. ACPNY has conducted more than 28,000 health-related social needs screenings among Medicaid patients across New York City's five boroughs so far this year.

ACPNY remains focused on the needs of each individual patient, including the clinical, social, and lifestyle factors that impact their health. To learn more about ACPNY or schedule an appointment, visit acpny.com or call 646-680-4227.

About AdvantageCare Physicians

AdvantageCare Physicians, one of the largest primary and specialty care practices in the New York area, provides quality, personalized care that is focused on the whole patient. With 30+ medical offices across the five boroughs and Long Island, serving more than half a million patients. AdvantageCare Physicians takes a team-based approach to care where physicians work with nurses, social workers, nutritionists, behavioral health specialists and other professionals. Visit acpny.com to learn more.

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EmblemHealth is one of the nation's largest not-for-profit health insurers, serving members across New York's diverse communities with a full range of commercial and government-sponsored health plans for employers, individuals, and families. With a commitment to value-based care, EmblemHealth partners with top hospitals and doctors, including its own AdvantageCare Physicians, to deliver quality, affordable, convenient care. At more than a dozen EmblemHealth Neighborhood Care locations, members and nonmembers can be connected to community-based health and wellness guidance and resources. For more information, visit