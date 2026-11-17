MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Program extends Doodle Labs' close, customer-first partnership model to highly technical resellers, distributors and systems integrators around the world.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doodle Labs, a leading provider of industrial-grade wireless mesh networking for robotics and unmanned systems, today announced the launch of its global Channel Partner Program. Demand for Doodle Labs' Mesh Rider® radios is surging worldwide across defense, public safety, industrial automation and commercial unmanned systems. The new program helps Doodle Labs meet that demand and reach customers in more regions, while keeping the close, hands-on partnership model its customers depend on.

Scaling Reach Without Changing What Works

Doodle Labs has built its business by working closely with drone and robotics OEMs and understanding the real requirements of the end users who deploy their systems. As demand grows around the world, the company is adding channel partners who share that approach. These partners are close to local customers and missions, so they can support integration, configuration, and deployment on the ground. Doodle Labs stays directly involved through its application engineers and product teams.

“We're seeing strong demand for Mesh Rider all over the world, and our customers count on us to not just ship them a radio, but also to understand their mission requirements,” said Amol Parikh, Co-CEO of Doodle Labs.“Channel partners let us meet that demand and stay close to customers in every region. They extend our reach without changing how we work, which is as a true partner from evaluation through deployment.”

“In many regions, channel partners are closest to the mission requirements of end users and play a key role in integrating critical communications into deployed unmanned systems,” said Piroska Ventura, Director of International Channel at Doodle Labs.“This program formalizes our commitment to that part of the ecosystem with the training, resources and support partners need to serve their customers and grow their businesses.”

What Doodle Labs Looks for in a Channel Partner

Doodle Labs is looking for highly technical partners who work closely with drone OEMs, robotics developers and end users that need advanced communications technology. Ideal partners have hands-on expertise in UAS/UGV platforms, robotics, tactical and mission-critical communications, industrial IoT, or public safety networks. Above all, Doodle Labs values partners who collaborate closely with their team and with customers, and who see themselves as long-term partners rather than transactional resellers.

Program highlights include:



Access to the Doodle Labs Mesh Rider product portfolio and evaluation kits

Technical training and certification for sales and engineering teams

Dedicated channel support and direct access to Doodle Labs application engineers

Deal registration and partner pricing

Co-marketing resources and joint go-to-market opportunities Early visibility into product roadmaps



Building on a Strong Partner Foundation

New partners will join a group of established Doodle Labs partners. Each one combines deep technical expertise with close relationships with OEMs and end users, which is exactly the kind of partner the program is built for.

Organizations interested in joining the Doodle Labs Channel Partner Program can contact ... to learn more about eligibility, program benefits and the application process.

About Doodle Labs

Doodle Labs is a global leader in resilient wireless networking for drones, robots, and autonomous systems. The company's Mesh Rider® and Sense technologies deliver secure, long-range, and high-throughput connectivity that keeps autonomous platforms connected in the most challenging environments. Doodle Labs products are NDAA-compliant, manufactured through trusted global partners, and proven in field deployments across defense, industrial, and commercial applications. With headquarters in the United States and offices worldwide, Doodle Labs is building the communications infrastructure that powers the connected future of autonomy. For more information, visit

Mesh Rider® is a registered trademark of Doodle Labs.

Media Contact:

Chike Farrell

...