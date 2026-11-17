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REEFTON, New Zealand, Nov. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Updates News Commentary - New Zealand's Reefton Goldfield has a long production record. According to a GNS Science report published by New Zealand Petroleum & Minerals, over 2 million ounces of gold was produced from 84 mines in the goldfield between 1870 and 1951, and the same report notes potential to produce antimony from Reefton's quartz-vein deposits, especially as a by-product of gold mining. Both metals are on New Zealand's Critical Minerals List, released alongside a Minerals Strategy that targets doubling the country's minerals exports to NZ$3 billion by 2035. Companies mentioned in today's commentary include: Rua Gold Inc. (TSX: RUA | NZX: RGI | OTC: NZAUF | FSE: X9R), Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM), OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (NYSE: OGC), Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX, NYSE American: EQX), IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG, TSX: IMG).

Gold Buyers and Antimony Policy

Official buyers have stayed active in gold. The World Gold Council reported that central banks added a net 321 tonnes of gold in the third quarter of 2026, up 42% year on year, bringing year-to-date purchases to 675 tonnes.

Antimony, which RUA GOLD reports alongside gold at Auld Creek and Globe Progress, is on the United States' final 2025 List of Critical Minerals. In a report released on PR Newswire, Polaris Market Research valued the global antimony market at USD 1.12 billion in 2025 and projected it to reach USD 1.85 billion by 2034, a compound annual growth rate of 5.7% from 2026 to 2034.

RUA GOLD Adds a Globe Progress Underground Resource as Auld Creek Indicated Gold Nearly Triples on a Comparable Basis



Reefton Goldfield resource base of 99,000 oz of Indicated gold (1.27 Mt at 2.4 g/t) and, separately, 730,000 oz of Inferred gold (8.82 Mt at 2.6 g/t) across five deposits, combining estimates with different cut-off bases and effective dates.

New Globe Progress underground resource of 14,000 oz of Indicated gold (0.19 Mt at 2.28 g/t) and 346,000 oz of Inferred gold (4.40 Mt at 2.44 g/t).

Auld Creek Indicated resource of 1.08 Mt at 2.4 g/t gold and 0.8% antimony, containing 85,000 oz of gold and 8,100 t of antimony.

On a consistent 1.5 g/t gold cut-off, contained Indicated gold at Auld Creek increased from 29,200 oz to 86,200 oz. Auld Creek Pre-Feasibility Study completed as a standalone case; a study to incorporate Globe Progress into an integrated operating plan is set to commence in Q1 2027.



Rua Gold Inc. (TSX: RUA | NZX: RGI | OTC: NZAUF | FSE: X9R) is the dominant landholder in the Reefton Goldfield, with over 120,000 hectares of permits on New Zealand's South Island. On November 17, the company announced updated Mineral Resource Estimates for its Reefton projects, including a new underground resource at Globe Progress and a substantial increase in the Indicated component at Auld Creek, along with completion of the Auld Creek Gold-Antimony Project Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”).

The updated Reefton resource base comprises approximately 1.27 million tonnes at 2.4 g/t gold containing 99,000 ounces in the Indicated category and, separately, 8.82 million tonnes at 2.6 g/t gold containing 730,000 ounces in the Inferred category across five deposits. The company notes that these totals combine estimates reported on different cut-off bases and with different effective dates, with antimony reported separately. Alexander River, Big River and Supreme contribute Inferred gold resources of 156,000 oz, 101,000 oz and 92,000 oz, respectively.

Globe Progress is the largest new piece. RUA GOLD secured the exploration permit over Globe Progress in August 2026 and compiled and reinterpreted the extensive historical drilling database, with approximately 67,000 meters informing the geological resource dataset, to establish an initial underground resource of 14,000 oz of Indicated gold and 346,000 oz of Inferred gold. The deposit was mined underground in the early 1900s and later as a modern open pit by OceanaGold until closure in 2016, according to the company. Globe Progress is outside the Auld Creek PFS mine plan, and no production or economic contribution from it is included in that study.

At Auld Creek, 82 drillholes totaling approximately 23,000 meters and six trenches have been added since the Preliminary Economic Assessment. On a consistent 1.5 g/t gold cut-off applied to the earlier and updated block models, contained Indicated gold increased from 29,200 oz to 86,200 oz, while average Indicated grade decreased from 3.56 g/t to 2.76 g/t as the model incorporated a broader mineralized envelope. The reported Auld Creek resource is 1.08 Mt at 2.4 g/t gold and 0.8% antimony in the Indicated category, containing 85,000 oz of gold and 8,100 t of antimony.

The PFS evaluates Auld Creek as a standalone operation with a nominal 250,000-tonne-per-year flotation plant producing separate gold and antimony concentrates, processing approximately 1.33 million tonnes of feed over approximately 5.6 years, with pre-production capital estimated at US$133.5 million. At base-case prices of US$3,700 per ounce of gold and US$26,000 per tonne of antimony, the after-tax NPV at a 5% discount rate is negative US$30.5 million, and no Mineral Reserve has been declared. The company said lower recovery was the primary factor in the reduced economics compared with the preliminary economic analysis, that further metallurgical test work is underway, and that a study will commence in Q1 2027 to incorporate the Globe Progress resource into an integrated operating plan.

“The resource update expands the scale of the Reefton Goldfield opportunity and strengthens the foundation for our hub-and-spoke development strategy,” said Robert Eckford, CEO of RUA GOLD.“Globe Progress adds a substantial underground gold resource close to surface, while drilling at Auld Creek has nearly tripled Indicated gold on a comparable block-model basis. Both deposits remain open, with significant potential for further exploration at depth.

“The Auld Creek study provides a detailed engineering foundation and identifies the work needed to establish a viable development case. Further metallurgical test work is underway to address the challenges identified in the PFS and improve recoveries and concentrate quality. We are advancing this work alongside continued drilling to grow and upgrade our resources.”

In other industry developments and happenings in the market this week include:

Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM, ASX: NEM, PNGX: NEM) reported third quarter 2026 attributable gold production of 1,302 thousand ounces, up 1 percent from the prior quarter, driven in part by higher production at Cadia in Australia after its recovery from a seismic event in the second quarter. The company reported third quarter Free Cash Flow of $1.9 billion and said it is on track to meet its full-year 2026 production guidance of 5.3 million attributable gold ounces.

“Newmont remains on track to achieve our full-year 2026 production guidance and improved full-year cost outlook, supported by disciplined operational execution in the third quarter, demonstrating the strength and resilience of our world-class portfolio,” said Natascha Viljoen, Newmont's President and Chief Executive Officer.

OceanaGold Corporation (TSX: OGC) (NYSE: OGC), which operates the Macraes and Waihi gold mines in New Zealand, produced 133,400 ounces of gold and 3,400 tonnes of copper in the third quarter of 2026 and generated quarterly Free Cash Flow of $155 million, and $541 million year to date. The company lodged the permit application for its Macraes Phase 4 Project to extend the mine life at Macraes to the late 2030s, and said it is permitted to develop and operate the Waihi North Project.

“During the quarter, we submitted the MP4 application to extend operations at Macraes into the late 2030s, continued to advance the Waihi North Project and Palomino Underground Project, and delivered exceptional high-grade drill results from Wharekirauponga, which demonstrates the significant value creation from our investment in exploration,” said Gerard Bond, President and CEO of OceanaGold.

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX, NYSE American: EQX) produced 237,019 ounces and sold 248,484 ounces of gold in the third quarter of 2026 at an average realized gold price of $4,157 per ounce, generating record revenue of $1.0 billion. Following its combination with Orla Mining, the company said its Musselwhite underground mine in Ontario produced 63,090 ounces during the quarter, exceeding expectations due to higher tonnes processed.

“This quarter's results are only a partial reflection of the transformation of Equinox Gold into an emerging senior gold producer following the completion of our combination with Orla partway through the quarter,” said Jason Simpson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Equinox Gold.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG, TSX: IMG) reported that its Côté Gold mine produced 64,400 attributable ounces (92,000 ounces on a 100% basis) in the third quarter of 2026. The company generated $404 million in minesite free cash flow in the quarter, and its net cash position increased, resulting in available liquidity of $1.6 billion.

“IAMGOLD delivered another quarter of strong performance, operating safely across our sites and producing 186,900 attributable ounces. We remain on track to achieve our full-year guidance of 720,000 to 820,000 ounces,” said Renaud Adams, President and Chief Executive Officer of IAMGOLD.

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Article Source: Rua Gold Inc. news release dated November 17, 2026.

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Qualified Persons: According to Rua Gold Inc., the scientific and technical information in its November 17, 2026 news release was prepared and approved by independent Qualified Persons within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101: Abraham Whaanga, BSc, MAusIMM CP(Geo) of RSC (resource-related information); Darryl Dyason, MBA, BEng(Mining), BEng(Mechanical) FAusIMM, of Mining One Pty Ltd (mining methods, mining capital and operating costs, and economic analysis); Marius Phillips, NHD(ExMet), MAusIMM CP(Met), RPEQ, of Pitch Black Group (plant capital and operating costs, mineral processing and metallurgy); and Timothy Rowles, MSc FAusIMM CP(Env) MAIG (RPGeo) RPEQ, of Knight Piésold Australia (dry-stacked tailings backfill capital and operating costs). The Qualified Persons have not reviewed or approved this article.

Cautionary Note Regarding Mineral Resources and the Pre-Feasibility Study. Mineral Resources that are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. No Mineral Reserve has been declared at Auld Creek or any other Rua Gold Inc. project. The Auld Creek Pre-Feasibility Study (effective November 3, 2026) evaluates a standalone operation; at the Company's base-case prices it returns a negative after-tax NPV (5%) of US$30.5 million, its IRR and payback are not meaningful, and it does not establish economic viability for the standalone development case. Inferred Mineral Resources have a lower level of confidence, cannot be used as the basis for detailed planning in a pre-feasibility or feasibility study, and there is no certainty that further drilling will upgrade them. The Reefton Goldfield totals cited combine estimates reported on different cut-off bases and with different effective dates. The Globe Progress estimate draws on historical drilling data with verification and QA/QC limitations described by the Company; historical production figures are provided for context only. The proposed hub-and-spoke development strategy is unquantified, no district economic assessment has been presented, and development remains subject to establishing a viable project case, obtaining required approvals and securing financing. The supporting technical report is expected to be filed on SEDAR+ within 45 days of the Company's release. Figures for other companies referenced in this article are those companies' own reported results and are not indicative of Rua Gold Inc.'s prospects. Additional information is available in the Company's filings on SEDAR+ at

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